South African children’s books worth adding to your reading list

There is something particularly powerful about a child discovering themselves in a book. Whether it is through a familiar language, a piece of history or a story that sparks their imagination, books can become an introduction to who we are and where we come from. Three South African female writers are adding to that literary landscape with children’s stories that place history, language, identity and imagination at the centre: Nonikiwe Mashologu’s Lulama and the Women Who Marched, Athambile Masola’s Dancing Words and Siphokazi Jonas’ Oli and the Island of Intsomi.

Lulama and the Women Who Marched — Nonikiwe Mashologu Lulama and the Women Who Marched by Nonikiwe Mashologu Nonikiwe Mashologu’s Lulama and the Women Who Marched introduces young readers to one of the most significant moments in South African history through the eyes of a child. The story follows Lulama, who travels with her mother and Auntie Lindiwe to the Union Buildings in Pretoria for the historic 1956 Women’s March. Along the way, she begins to understand the unfair pass laws that restricted the lives of Black South Africans, particularly Black women. But what stays with her is the power of people standing together to demand justice.

Inspired by the 20 000 women who marched peacefully on 9 August 1956, the book brings the story of their courage, hope and unity to a new generation. It also introduces young readers to the legacy of the march, from the public holiday that commemorates it to the Imbokodo Monument at the Union Buildings, which honours the women who stood up for freedom. Dancing Words — Athambile Masola Dancing Words by Athambile Masola Written by the award-winning poet Athambile Masola and illustrated by Katlego Keokgale, the picture book follows a young girl named Vuyo, whose curiosity about words grows through her everyday life. At home, she learns words connected to nature and food. Her Tata takes her to the library, where she discovers the joy of choosing books, while school introduces her to songs and new vocabulary. At Sunday school, she learns the words of hymns.

Then comes the moment that gives the book its title. One night, Vuyo dreams about words dancing — and when she wakes, that dream inspires her to write a poem of her own. It is a sweet introduction to the creative possibilities of language, showing children that words are not simply something to learn but something they can play with, shape and turn into their own stories. The book is aimed at children aged three and older and is available in English, isiZulu, isiXhosa, Setswana and Afrikaans, making its celebration of language even more meaningful.

Oli and the Island of Intsomi — Siphokazi Jonas Oli and the Island of Intsomi by Siphokazi Jonas Siphokazi Jonas's Oli and the Island of Intsomi takes young readers on a fantastical adventure rooted in the African tradition of oral storytelling. The story follows 10-year-old Olinde Ukuthiywa, who is transported to the mysterious Island of Intsomi after a clay pot breaks in her home. There, she discovers that the island's children are slowly losing their memories, identities and connection to their stories. Oli soon learns that she may be the island's last Storykeeper and must find her own voice to help save theirs.