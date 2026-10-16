Season 3 of Dating #NoFilter South Africa premieres on Bravo this Sunday, the 18th of October

Bravo Africa has today announced the cast for the brand-new season of the hit comedy dating show Dating #NoFilter South Africa. Premiering on Bravo Africa (DStv 124) at 19:00 on Sunday, 18 October, Season Three brings together a cast of 20 commentators, once again led by popular comedian, TV personality and actor Jason Goliath.
The hilarious commentators joining Goliath are:
- Angela Linda – Presenter and model
- Carpo More - Content creator, TV host and entertainer
- Carvin Goldstone - Comedian
- Celeste Ntuli – Comedian
- Dee Koala – Musician
- Dillan Oliphant – Comedian
- Jesse Suntele – Actor and musician
- Jo-Anne Reyneke – Actress and TV personality
- Khanyi Mbau – Actress and TV personality
- Kim Jayde - TV host and model
- Lilian Dube – Actress and comedian
- Noluthando Shabalala – Content creator and comedian
- Nomthandazo Rubushe – Comedian
- Okay Wasabi – YouTuber and comedian
- PD Jokes – Comedian and content creator
- Primo Baloyi – YouTuber and comedian
- Rosette Ncwana – Philanthropist, model and businesswoman
- Rouge – Musician
- Toolz – Content creator and TV personality
Following Dating #NoFilter South Africa’s successful debut season in 2024 and highly lauded second series in 2025, Season Three will continue to raise the stakes with fresh faces, fresh flings, and even more wild twists. Whether it's a date gone brilliantly right – or spectacularly wrong – the roster of quick-witted comedians is here to make sure nothing goes unnoticed.
Filmed across Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg, and with production currently underway, the third season is set to bring even more hilarious, unapologetically candid reality as comedians deliver real-time commentary while bold singles dive headfirst into blind dates. From romantic mishaps to off-the-wall icebreakers, expect cringeworthy chemistry and unexpected sparks that keep the laughs coming and the drama alive.
“Building on the success of the first two seasons of Dating #NoFilter South Africa, this production of Season Three reflects our commitment to delivering content that resonates with South African audiences.” said Chrystele Fremaux, Senior Vice President Programming, EMEA Networks & International Direct-To-Consumer, NBCUniversal. “We’re excited to bring viewers another season filled with humour, authenticity and relatable entertainment.”
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is the headline sponsor of Dating No Filter: South Africa Season 3, with its vehicles featured throughout the dating journey. Throughout the season, Tata vehicles transport contestants to and from their dates, providing the setting for the candid in-car conversations and first reactions that are a signature part of the series. Season 3 will also see the on-screen debut of Tata’s all new SUV, 1.2l Turbo Osprey, which features as part of the contestants’ dating experiences throughout the season. Stretton’s Gin and Telkom also join the new season as associate partners.
The announcement follows the recent airing of Kickin’ it with Kim Jayde – Broadcast Edition on the channel, showcasing Bravo Africa’s commitment to homegrown and local talent, bringing DStv subscribers even more of the most iconic and talked-about unscripted programming they love.
Produced by Brainstorm Entertainment Media for NBCUniversal International Networks & DTC, Dating #NoFilter South Africa is a local adaptation of the successful format. The series originally aired on E! in the US, with the African version marking the fourth international adaptation. Dating #NoFilter is distributed globally by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal Studio Group.
Dating #NoFilter South Africa Season Three will premiere on Bravo Africa (DStv 124) at 19:00 on Sunday, 18 October, until the season finale on Sunday, 20 December.