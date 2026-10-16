Season 3 of Dating #NoFilter South Africa premieres on Bravo this Sunday, the 18th of October

Bravo Africa has today announced the cast for the brand-new season of the hit comedy dating show Dating #NoFilter South Africa. Premiering on Bravo Africa (DStv 124) at 19:00 on Sunday, 18 October, Season Three brings together a cast of 20 commentators, once again led by popular comedian, TV personality and actor Jason Goliath. Coming to Bravo Africa on 18 October, the brand-new season is set to deliver even bigger laughs and more unfiltered dating reality The hilarious commentators joining Goliath are:

Angela Linda – Presenter and model

Presenter and model Carpo More - Content creator, TV host and entertainer

- Content creator, TV host and entertainer Carvin Goldstone - Comedian

- Comedian Celeste Ntuli – Comedian

Comedian Dee Koala – Musician

Musician Dillan Oliphant – Comedian

Comedian Jesse Suntele – Actor and musician

Actor and musician Jo-Anne Reyneke – Actress and TV personality

Actress and TV personality Khanyi Mbau – Actress and TV personality

Actress and TV personality Kim Jayde - TV host and model

TV host and model Lilian Dube – Actress and comedian

Actress and comedian Noluthando Shabalala – Content creator and comedian

Content creator and comedian Nomthandazo Rubushe – Comedian

Comedian Okay Wasabi – YouTuber and comedian

– YouTuber and comedian PD Jokes – Comedian and content creator

– Comedian and content creator Primo Baloyi – YouTuber and comedian

YouTuber and comedian Rosette Ncwana – Philanthropist, model and businesswoman

Philanthropist, model and businesswoman Rouge – Musician

Musician Toolz – Content creator and TV personality Jesse Suntele Following Dating #NoFilter South Africa’s successful debut season in 2024 and highly lauded second series in 2025, Season Three will continue to raise the stakes with fresh faces, fresh flings, and even more wild twists. Whether it's a date gone brilliantly right – or spectacularly wrong – the roster of quick-witted comedians is here to make sure nothing goes unnoticed. Filmed across Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg, and with production currently underway, the third season is set to bring even more hilarious, unapologetically candid reality as comedians deliver real-time commentary while bold singles dive headfirst into blind dates. From romantic mishaps to off-the-wall icebreakers, expect cringeworthy chemistry and unexpected sparks that keep the laughs coming and the drama alive.

“Building on the success of the first two seasons of Dating #NoFilter South Africa, this production of Season Three reflects our commitment to delivering content that resonates with South African audiences.” said Chrystele Fremaux, Senior Vice President Programming, EMEA Networks & International Direct-To-Consumer, NBCUniversal. “We’re excited to bring viewers another season filled with humour, authenticity and relatable entertainment.” Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles is the headline sponsor of Dating No Filter: South Africa Season 3, with its vehicles featured throughout the dating journey. Throughout the season, Tata vehicles transport contestants to and from their dates, providing the setting for the candid in-car conversations and first reactions that are a signature part of the series. Season 3 will also see the on-screen debut of Tata’s all new SUV, 1.2l Turbo Osprey, which features as part of the contestants’ dating experiences throughout the season. Stretton’s Gin and Telkom also join the new season as associate partners. The announcement follows the recent airing of Kickin’ it with Kim Jayde – Broadcast Edition on the channel, showcasing Bravo Africa’s commitment to homegrown and local talent, bringing DStv subscribers even more of the most iconic and talked-about unscripted programming they love.