What is your time really worth?

In the pursuit of success defined by others, women are encouraged to achieve more in the workplace, increase their income, build businesses and accumulate wealth. According to the 2025/6 Success Women Want Report, in South Africa, around 80% of women are household heads, while 73% manage household finances alone. Many are also part of the so-called ‘sandwich generation’, taking care of young children and elderly parents simultaneously, while running their own or someone else’s side hustle.

The expectation to do more, and to do it all, can become an invisible burden. The question is not whether women are capable of carrying these responsibilities, it is whether they should have to carry all of them themselves. For a long time, being able to manage everything has been treated as a badge of honour, but there is a growing recognition that constantly doing more comes at a cost, and that cost is burnout. Burnout can affect health and wellbeing, relationships, career choices and, ultimately, a woman’s ability to continue earning and building the life she wants. Burnout has a balance sheet.

Today, financial wellbeing is as much a part of women’s conversations as physical and emotional wellbeing, as they are all interconnected. Money creates choices that make life more sustainable. A woman may decide that a less demanding job is worth more than a higher salary if it gives her greater flexibility and protects her wellbeing. She may choose to outsource household tasks, delegate responsibilities or use technology to make life easier, rather than seeing the ability to do everything herself as something she needs to prove. This is not women compromising, it is women making strategic decisions about what is worth their time, energy and money. Financial decisions are increasingly connected to the kind of life women want to build for themselves and their families. Something may be affordable, but does it add value to the life she is trying to create? Being able to pay for convenience, choosing flexibility over status or making a career decision based on sustainability rather than salary are all part of the true definition of financial wellbeing.

Women are asking whether the choices they make create the security, flexibility, freedom and peace of mind they actually value. They are recognising that protecting their ability to earn, care for themselves and the people who depend on them, and enjoy the life they are building is also a form of financial independence. Women’s new worth mindset says: ‘If it doesn’t build my worth, it’s not a move I make.’ For Momentum, this means thinking about financial wellbeing in a way that goes beyond wealth accumulation, supporting financial choices that enable women to live the lives they want today and in the future. Effective financial planning should create more freedom and flexibility, rather than adding complexity to already busy lives. It should mean a woman’s ability to define and own her personal version of success, which was one of the key messages of Momentum’s recent She Owns Her Success initiative and event, that celebrated women and their shifting definitions of success.