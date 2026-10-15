Newly appointed Head of Rewards & Digital Marketing at Absa, Nontokozo Dlamini is entering a defining career chapter. For this marketing leader, success isn't measured solely by achievements, but by purpose, empowering others, and protecting space for personal wellbeing. When Dlamini learned of her appointment within Absa's Personal and Private Banking division, her parents were the first to know, her lifelong cheerleaders who constantly reinforced her potential.

"My first feeling was gratitude, followed by a real sense of responsibility," she recalls. The moment invited reflection on years of challenging assignments, key relationships, and sponsors who recognized her capabilities early on. For Dlamini, the role is an opportunity to amplify her impact and continue evolving as a leader.

"I see this step as a continuation of my journey," she explains, noting that a title simply offers a fresh platform to put values into practice. The Evolution From Doing to Leading Like many ambitious professionals, Dlamini built her early career on hands-on execution. But as her scope expanded, her understanding of leadership shifted.

During an executive programme at IMD, she learned to balance 'doing' with 'being', a distinction that transformed her perspective. In a culture celebrating constant productivity, she recognised that busyness doesn't equal effectiveness; strategic leadership requires space for reflection. To navigate competing priorities, she asks herself: "What will make the biggest difference today?" As a self-described Type 1 Enneagram personality, learning to delegate rather than oversee every detail was key: "Sometimes the most important contribution a leader can make is creating the conditions for others to succeed." Women in charge: Nontokozo Dlamini on Ambition, Balance, and Purpose Beyond the Title Leadership Without Rigid Certainty Dispelling the myth that senior leaders must have all the answers, Dlamini notes, "The more responsibility you take on, the more you realise the importance of listening, collaborating, and remaining open to learning." Rather than dominating discussions, she focuses on uniting diverse perspectives, asking critical questions, and fostering trust, while providing clear direction when tough decisions arise. Her focus has shifted from personal proof of capability to collective achievement, celebrating what becomes possible when teams thrive together. Coexisting Ambition and Wellbeing For women driving high-powered careers, stepping back can feel counterintuitive. Yet Dlamini insists that drive and wellbeing must coexist: "I firmly believe that you cannot pour from an empty cup." A recent wellness retreat in Bali reinforced this truth, offering space to recharge and redefine sustainable success. Today, she views achievement through a holistic lens, combining business impact with balance, personal vitality, and intentional energy management.