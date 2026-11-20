In a country grappling with a 42.6% unemployment rate in Q3 2025, Florence is clear-eyed about the urgency of her mission. While official narratives may suggest decline, the lived reality across many communities tells a different story. For her, SendMePls is a necessary response. The on-demand delivery and personal shopping app simplifies everyday errands while opening accessible earning opportunities for local community members. But Florence is intentional about the distinction: this is not “just another delivery platform.” It is a decentralised ecosystem designed to work in both suburbs and townships, without bias or limitation.

“Our goal is to remove restrictions,” she explains. “If it can legally be bought and delivered, we can assist.” SendMePls centralises multiple services into one seamless platform. Users can book rides, send parcels, arrange multi-stop errands across up to three stores, send gifts, purchase essentials or appliances, and even set a budget for shopping anywhere — without being restricted to specific retail partners. The model eliminates the need to hop between multiple apps or incur stacked delivery fees. But what truly sets the platform apart is its earning model. After identifying a gap between personalised convenience and meaningful community upliftment, Florence built a network of Personal Shoppers and Runners — local bicycle riders, scooter drivers and car owners who can earn income while serving their communities. By allowing flexible vehicle options, the entry barrier to earning is lowered significantly. “We welcome young people, parents, students — anyone eager to learn and serve while earning,” she says. “We don’t require years of experience. We look for passion, reliability and a positive attitude.” Women in Charge: Founding Director of SendMePls, Florence Maziko Runners can earn up to R8,000 per month, choosing their own schedules and delivery methods. They are not faceless couriers; they are neighbours who understand the rhythms and needs of their communities. From navigating busy township streets to collecting multiple items within one shopping centre, they become the bridge between access and efficiency.

The technology supports the trust. SendMePls offers real-time tracking so users can monitor deliveries at every stage, alongside a PIN-based delivery system for secure payments. Flexible options; standard, express and scheduled, cater to varying needs, while the Personal Shopper model ensures a start-to-finish experience rather than fragmented service. Currently in its proof-of-concept stage, SendMePls is preparing to launch a public Beta across Gauteng, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, with 2,000 promotional trips scheduled for March. The rollout will cover both suburban and township areas, including Soweto, Tembisa, Katlehong, Soshanguve, Mamelodi, Kagiso, Mohlakeng, Toekomrus, Sebokeng, Umlazi, Khayelitsha and Langa, reinforcing Florence’s commitment to inclusive reach. Women in Charge: Meet Founding Director of SendMePls, Florence Maziko For her, expansion is not about scale alone. It is about impact. “We built a platform that goes beyond simple deliveries,” she says. “It’s about creating sustainable income and giving communities tools that make everyday life easier.”