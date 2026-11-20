After a season-opening dinner party packed with personality, competition and celebrity chaos, Celebrity Come Dine With Me South Africa returns next week with four new hosts, four very different outlooks and a fresh battle for dinner-party supremacy. Airing on Wednesday 25 November at 20:00 CAT on BBC Lifestyle (DStv Channel 174), Episode Two welcomes an all-female line-up as four well-known personalities put their culinary skills and hosting credentials to the ultimate test.

This week's dinner party line-up features: Yanda Woods – content creator

– content creator Olwethu Leshabane-Njoloza – entrepreneur and author

– entrepreneur and author Moonchild Sanelly – musician

– musician Mampho Brescia – actress Four women from very different worlds. Four very different approaches to entertaining. One dinner table. A bold digital native, an unfiltered creative, a composed communicator and a seasoned screen personality all arrive with confidence, opinions and very different ideas about what makes the perfect dinner party. As honesty clashes with strategy and strong personalities collide, viewers can expect memorable moments, lively conversations and no shortage of opinions around the table.

Over four nights, each celebrity will take a turn at hosting, serving up food, entertainment and hospitality while secretly judging the competition. With bragging rights, charity winnings and pride on the line, every decision counts. Narrator Dave Lamb is once again on hand to deliver his trademark observations as the competition continues. Produced by Rapid Blue, the first-ever celebrity season of the South African format sees 24 famous faces opening their homes and inviting cameras and competitors into their lives as they compete to become the ultimate host.

Celebrity Come Dine With Me South Africa airs every Wednesday at 20:00 CAT on BBC Lifestyle (DStv Channel 174). Celebrity Come Dine With Me South Africa is proudly sponsored by World of Sports Betting and in association with Sunlight. Episode Two Synopsis

"Four Women, Four Worlds, One Table" Four dynamic women step into the kitchen, each convinced they can host the perfect dinner party while secretly judging the competition around them. A Gen Z digital voice, an unfiltered creative force, a composed and values-driven communicator and a seasoned screen personality bring very different energies, expectations and approaches to the table, where confidence, restraint and authenticity are constantly put to the test. Yanda Woods hosts with bold ambition but limited experience, bringing a colourful, high-energy approach to the competition. Confident, entertaining and unapologetically herself, she kicks off a week where strong personalities, differing expectations and very different approaches to hosting all compete for attention.

Olwethu Leshabane-Njoloza takes a more grounded, considered approach, aiming to create a warm, comforting experience rooted in familiarity and care. Bringing confidence, attention to detail and a clear vision for the evening, she hopes her thoughtful approach will leave a lasting impression on her guests. Moonchild Sanelly brings creativity, confidence and unpredictability, combining bold ideas with an unmistakable sense of individuality. Never one to play it safe, she approaches the competition with flair, personality and a determination to make her evening stand out from the crowd. Mampho Brescia approaches the competition with confidence and a clear vision for the experience she wants to create. Her thoughtful approach to hosting doesn't go unnoticed, although not everyone around the table sees things quite the same way.