From sharing daily work outfits to influencing purchasing decisions across South Africa and beyond, Nadeema Mthini has built a powerful, authentic community centered on timeless style and effortless elegance. In this exclusive GLAMOUR SA feature, she opens up about her personal journey, her defining career moments, and her natural collaboration with Witchery Nadeema Mthini’s journey began with simple mirror selfies. What started as daily OOTD (Outfit of the Day) shares quickly turned into a thriving community of over 140,000 followers who resonated deeply with her relatable, refined aesthetic. “I’d post my mirror selfies of my work OOTDs, and on days where I wouldn’t post, my DMs would be flooded with ladies requesting to see my look,” Nadeema recalls. “The moment I knew this could truly become a career was when I posted a pair of platform loafers and they sold out within 24 hours in multiple stores. That’s when I realized the power of authentic influence and that my personal taste could translate into something bigger.”

Her influence soon reached beyond local borders when an international brand reached out early in her career, Nadeema reflects on how staying true to her authentic self paved the way for monumental opportunities. Partnering with Witchery felt like a natural continuation of Nadeema's personal style journey. Rooted in timeless, classic, and versatile design, Witchery’s aesthetic aligns effortlessly with her signature "simple but never basic" philosophy. “My late mother was a shopaholic, so our second home was the mall, but I truly got into Witchery when I was doing my articles,” Nadeema shares. “I remember saving up to buy a crisp white shirt for work. Collaborating with them feels like a natural extension of my own wardrobe because I’ve always worn and appreciated their pieces.” Authentic brand alignment is non-negotiable for Nadeema. “It needs to make sense for me, my personal style, my community, and the kind of content I create. When there’s genuine alignment, the creative process flows naturally.” Witchery’s latest collection captures the versatile spirit needed for the modern South African woman. Designed for seamless transitions across work, events, and leisure, the collection emphasizes breathable fabrics, sophisticated tailoring, and timeless appeal. Highlighting her wardrobe heroes from the collection, Nadeema points to versatile tailoring and classic dresses: “The short-sleeve wrap blazer is perfect for summer: understated, versatile, and easily styled with denim or tailored trousers. And the fine-strap panel dress is timeless, sophisticated, and best of all, it has pockets!” Nadeema Mthini is known for her effortless, refined approach to everyday dressing. GLAMOUR: Social media moves at such a fast pace. How do you stay current and inspired without losing your own point of view?

Nadeema: I’m not going to lie and say that it’s easy. Social media can be so overwhelming, and I do experience imposter syndrome from time to time. What I’ve learnt is to recognize when to take a step back and give myself a break. Sometimes, being constantly exposed to what everyone else is doing can make you feel like you need to keep up or do more, and that can make you lose sight of your own creative vision. Taking breaks helps me reset, reconnect with myself and most importantly, remember why I started in the first place. GLAMOUR: What have you learned about your audience and about yourself since becoming a creator? Nadeema: I truly have such an amazing community, such a peaceful bunch of beautiful souls that love clothes and shopping as much as I do haha. I’ve learnt that they appreciate the simplicity of my content, how I put my outfits together and that they appreciate that they can come on to my page for fashion inspo on days when they don’t know what to wear. Oh, and how can I forget, they love a good deal as much as I do! ;’)

I’ve also learnt just how much my community trusts me, and I don’t take that lightly. It’s taught me that what I do goes beyond sharing outfits, I can genuinely inspire people and help them feel good about what they wear. On a personal level, I always say that being a creator is great for character building lol. I’ve learnt so much about myself in this journey and the importance of staying true to who I am. As someone who grew up not always being liked, I became somewhat of a people pleaser. Thankfully, I’ve outgrown that and being a creator has taught me that I’m not going to be for everyone, and that’s okay. I’ve learnt to be comfortable in who I am, trust my own perspective and not take everything so personally. I’ve also learnt and I still am learning, to always show up as myself without feeling the need to make myself palatable to everyone.

GLAMOUR: What’s been a defining moment in your career? Nadeema: Being approached by an internationally recognized brand, they reached out to me from their Germany branch quite early in my career. I realized that my work was reaching beyond the South African borders and that there was so much more potential in what I was building than I had initially imagined. Just seeing the many opportunities that have come my way from simply being myself, sharing my style and items that I love has been such a beautiful thing to experience. It still blows my mind that brands want to work with little old me and that I get to be on the cover of GLAMOUR MAGAZINE, unreal!!! GLAMOUR: How has your style evolved over time?

Nadeema: It’s become more refined and that’s simply because I’ve grown to understand myself better. I’ve learned what works for me and what doesn’t, what makes me feel confident and how to express my personality through the way that I dress. GLAMOUR: You’ve collaborated with Witchery, a brand with such a strong fashion identity. What made the partnership feel like a natural fit for you? Nadeema: I think that it was a natural fit because the brand aligns with my personal style. I always gravitate towards pieces that are timeless, classic and versatile and Witchery pieces are just that. I felt like Witchery was a brand that I could genuinely speak about because I already wore and appreciated the aesthetic, it felt like a natural extension of my own wardrobe.

GLAMOUR: When you work with a brand, how do you bring your own perspective into the partnership while staying true to its DNA? Nadeema: This is something that I sometimes struggle with because brands these days don’t always allow room for much creative freedom. I’ve learnt the importance of advocating for my own creative vision while still respecting the brand’s DNA. It’s about finding that balance between what the brand wants to communicate and how I would naturally interpret it. GLAMOUR: What was your first reaction to this collection, and was there a particular piece that immediately felt like ‘Nadeema’?

Nadeema: Like every other collection, I loved it. Witchery just gets it. There were a few, but I particularly loved the Dakota leather clutch. GLAMOUR: Can you tell us about your first introduction to Witchery? Nadeema: My late mother, that lady was a shopaholic, so our second home was the mall, but I truly got into the brand when I was still doing my articles, and I remember saving up to buy a white shirt for work.

GLAMOUR: What role does Witchery play in your wardrobe? Nadeema: Such an important role because of how their pieces fit seamlessly into my wardrobe and into my everyday style, whether it be their shirts, jeans, blazers or accessories. Witchery has some really lovely accessories! GLAMOUR: How would you describe your personal relationship with fashion? Is it getting dressed about self-expression, confidence, creativity, or a bit of everything?

Nadeema: I’d say a bit of everything but most importantly it’s about how an outfit makes me feel. Fashion is a form of self-expression and how you choose to show up to the world. I love how the right outfit can shift your mood and make you feel confident in yourself. It’s how I explore my creativity. GLAMOUR: What’s your secret to making an outfit look effortless, even when you’ve thought through every detail? Nadeema: I think the secret is to not overthink it. I like to keep things simple and trust my instincts. Sometimes the best outfits are the ones that you put together without trying too hard. Also, my mom would always say “less is more”.

GLAMOUR: What are the fashion rules you think we should stop taking so seriously? Nadeema: Honestly, I think that we need to stop taking the idea that fashion has so many rules seriously. Just do you, repeat those outfits, mix your metals and don’t feel pressured to follow every trend. Have fun with it. GLAMOUR: Summer is officially calling. What does your ultimate summer wardrobe look like this year?

Nadeema: Soft/light fabrics and loose silhouettes. I love relaxed tailoring, oversized shirts, wide-leg trousers and garments that feel breathable and effortless on the skin. GLAMOUR: If you had to build the perfect “summer drip check” from just five pieces, what would be on the list? Nadeema: Linen set, a tank top, satin trousers, sunnies and cute flats.

GLAMOUR: What are the must-have pieces every GLAMOUR girl should have on rotation this summer? Nadeema: It’s all about effortless elegance so satin trousers, linen sets, tailored shorts, flowy dresses, a cute satin scarf, sandals and of course, some cute sunglasses.