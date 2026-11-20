As Black Friday approaches, the familiar promise of “deals you can’t miss” comes with a powerful, underlying sales pitch - the opportunity to become a better version of ourselves. Much of our consumerism is attached to our aspirational selves - the fitness tracker that will get us exercising, the artisanal kitchenware that will make us feel like an accomplished cook or the trainers that will make us feel more confident.Consumer psychology recognises that we don't necessarily buy things simply for what they do. We also buy into what they represent - the possibility of becoming healthier, more successful, more capable or more in control of our lives.

And when Black Friday discounts coincide with the end-of-year desire for a fresh start, the temptation to invest in this imagined future version of ourselves can become particularly compelling.Kaylynn Philander, Coaching Manager at SACAP (South African College of Applied Psychology), says, “Sometimes the thing in our shopping basket is carrying a much bigger story than its price tag. We might be buying a journal, but what we are really hoping for is to become more organised. We pay for the gym membership because we want to feel healthier or buy the latest productivity tool because we want to feel more in control of our lives.” When the purchase becomes a promise of change A range of consumer psychology research highlights the connection between consumption, identity and aspiration. For example, the 2017 review, The Compensatory Consumer Behavior Model: How Self-Discrepancies Drive Consumer Behavior (Mandel et al) highlights how people may use consumer goods to manage the gap between how they currently see themselves and how they would like to see themselves. In other words, products can carry psychological value that extends well beyond their practical function.Kaylynn explains, “The purchase becomes connected to a version of ourselves that we can imagine and perhaps even long for. It represents possibility. It gives us something tangible that seems to bring that future version of ourselves a little closer.”Part of the attraction lies in the excitement of imagining change. Buying something associated with a new goal can create an immediate sense of momentum, hope or even relief.

For a moment, we may feel as though we have already taken a step towards becoming the person we want to be. But there is an important distinction between feeling as though we have started changing and actually engaging in the behaviours that will sustain that change.“A beautiful diary can support better self-organisation, but it cannot decide our priorities for us. New running shoes can make exercise more accessible, but they cannot create a routine. A course can provide valuable knowledge, but we still need to put what we learn into practice,” says Kaylynn.So, a purchase may be a useful tool, but it is not necessarily the transformation.This doesn't mean that aspirational purchases are misguided or that we should question every investment in ourselves. The right equipment, resource or learning opportunity can genuinely remove barriers and make change easier. The question is whether the purchase is supporting an action we are already committed to taking, or whether we are hoping that buying it will somehow supply the motivation to get started. Why Black Friday and the promise of a fresh start make such a compelling combination Black Friday brings its own psychological pressures. Discounts, countdowns, limited time offers and messages about missing out can make it harder to distinguish between something we genuinely want or need and something that suddenly feels attractive because the opportunity appears temporary.Research into impulse buying has identified both internal influences, such as emotions and urges, and external influences, including promotional cues. A 2024 study published in Heliyon shows that the pressure of limited-time offers creates a high psychological sense of urgency where the cognitive brain is bypassed, forcing rapid, spontaneous action. While a 2025 study in Business Perspectives, showed that limited quantity messaging activates a distinct "competitive arousal" and an intense Fear of Missing Out (FoMO).

At the same time, the end of the year brings a natural period of reflection. We think about what we have achieved, what we haven't managed to do and what we would like to change in the year ahead. Our health, careers, relationships, routines and personal goals all come under consideration.Kaylynn says, “When these two things meet, the message can become very compelling: here is a special price and here is your opportunity to become a better version of yourself. We must be clear that there is nothing wrong with wanting a fresh start. But it is worth asking whether we are making a considered decision or responding to a combination of urgency, hope and the current pressures to ‘optimise’ our lives.”We don't have to wait for January to begin changing and we don't have to buy our way into a fresh start. Sometimes the most meaningful beginning is a small decision we make today, using what we already have. When aspiration becomes a reflection of how we feel about ourselves There is another dimension to consider. Sometimes a purchase becomes closely connected to our sense of self-worth and how we feel about who we are right now.If we believe we are ‘not enough’ in one or more facets of our lives, we may start looking for something outside ourselves that holds the promise of closing that gap. A purchase can offer temporary hope or reassurance, but if the underlying belief remains unchanged, the satisfaction may not last. We may soon find ourselves looking for another product, another habit to perfect or another version of ourselves to work towards.From a coaching perspective, Kaylynn believes the distinction lies in understanding whether our aspirations come from a place of possibility or dissatisfaction with ourselves.“There is a difference between saying, ‘I would love to invest in this because it supports something that matters to me,’ and saying, ‘I need this because I cannot be the person I want to be without it.’”

Coaching questions to help you make more conscious purchasing decisions Coaching encourages self-awareness and reflection, helping people understand the motivations, beliefs and patterns behind their decisions. Kaylynn suggests approaching the upcoming Black Friday and festive purchasing decisions with curiosity rather than judgement. This helps to make choices that are more conscious and better aligned with what matters to us.Here are some questions to consider before responding to those tempting Black Friday offers: What am I hoping this purchase will give me? - Look beyond the product itself. Are you seeking convenience, confidence, excitement, relief, a sense of control or the feeling of making a fresh start? Understanding the hope behind the purchase can tell you something valuable about what matters to you.

- Look beyond the product itself. Are you seeking convenience, confidence, excitement, relief, a sense of control or the feeling of making a fresh start? Understanding the hope behind the purchase can tell you something valuable about what matters to you. What does owning this product say about the person I want to become? - Perhaps you want to feel healthier, more capable, more creative or more confident. Think about what that version of yourself values and does. This shifts the focus from the object to the aspiration attached to it.

- Perhaps you want to feel healthier, more capable, more creative or more confident. Think about what that version of yourself values and does. This shifts the focus from the object to the aspiration attached to it. Can I take a small step towards that goal before buying anything? - If you want to be more organised, could you start by setting aside ten minutes to plan your week? If you want to be healthier, could you take a walk today? Sometimes beginning with what we already have helps us discover what we genuinely need.

- If you want to be more organised, could you start by setting aside ten minutes to plan your week? If you want to be healthier, could you take a walk today? Sometimes beginning with what we already have helps us discover what we genuinely need. Am I choosing this because it genuinely serves me, or because I feel pressured to act now? - Would you still want it if it weren't on sale? Would you make the same decision if you had another day to think about it?

- Would you still want it if it weren't on sale? Would you make the same decision if you had another day to think about it? Does this purchase fit the life I am living now, including my financial priorities? - It is easy to purchase for an imagined future without considering the practical realities of the present. Will you realistically use it? Can you afford it without creating unnecessary financial stress? Is it a priority right now?

- It is easy to purchase for an imagined future without considering the practical realities of the present. Will you realistically use it? Can you afford it without creating unnecessary financial stress? Is it a priority right now? Can I want this without making it mean something negative about who I am today? - Wanting to become more organised doesn't mean you are failing. Wanting to feel more confident doesn't mean you are inadequate. We can acknowledge what we want without turning that desire into criticism of ourselves. Kaylynn's final tip is to practise a pause rather than impose a prohibition. Put the item in your basket, step away and return to it when you have had a chance to reflect. If you still want it, can afford it and understand why you want it, you can make that decision with greater confidence.She concludes, “Sometimes a purchase really does support a meaningful change. Sometimes it brings joy, beauty, convenience or connection into our lives.