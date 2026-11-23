Good mental health and emotional well-being can be easy to take for granted, but keeping this balance through life’s ups and downs can be a struggle for anyone. “This World Mental Health Day, commemorated on Friday, 10 October, reminds us that mental health is a constant work in progress, not something that can ever be finally achieved, for once and for all,” says Megan Gonsalves, Netcare Akeso 24-hour Crisis Line Manager.

“It is helpful to think of it as a journey, not a destination; mental health requires us to invest in self-care on an ongoing basis – not only in times of crisis. Our mental well-being should be nurtured as part of our ordinary routine to set ourselves up for coping successfully in the ever-changing situations life throws our way. “To maintain our mental health and wellbeing, we need to keep building our coping skills, maintain healthy habits, and nurture the social connections and activities that bring us fulfilment in different spheres of life,” she says. Ten practical habits for mental well-being

Celebrate gratitude – “When we make it a habit to appreciate everyday blessings, we naturally shift our focus to the positive. This eases stress and anxiety, and counters the negative thoughts that come with depression,” Gonsalves says. Stay connected with your community – Social interactions and being part of a community support mental wellbeing by providing a shared sense of belonging, support, and understanding. “Loneliness and isolation are major risk factors for mental illness, and fostering connections helps us stay resilient while reminding us that we don’t have to face challenges alone,” Gonsalves says. Make it mindful – “Being present in the moment, rather than allowing stress about the future or past to cloud our perception of the here and now, improves our emotional regulation and helps us to focus with greater clarity on the task at hand, which in turn reduces stress,” she adds.

Physical health is the foundation –“Taking care of our physical health supports better mental health because exercise, good sleep, and balanced nutrition boost mood, lower stress, and improve brain function, creating a stronger foundation for emotional wellbeing. Quality sleep is one of the most powerful boosters for mental wellbeing.” Limit social media – “Social media can be a fun way to stay in touch with trends and friends in our global society; however, excessive, unmindful phone use has been linked to poorer mental health. Time spent online shouldn’t replace real-world socialising and other self-care priorities. Being aware of how much time you spend scrolling online and how this may influence your state of mind helps maintain balance and mental wellness,” Gonsalves suggests. Immerse yourself in a fresh interest – Taking up a new hobby or leisure activity sharpens the mind and gives us something positive to focus on, reducing feelings of stress, lifting our mood, and building confidence as we learn extra skills.

Make yourself a priority – “There will always be competing demands for our time, but it is important to put our own needs first sometimes. Taking time to refill your cup is necessary for mental well-being as it helps reduce stress, protect self-esteem, and strengthen emotional resilience,” Gonsalves says. Seek professional support – Talking to a mental health professional provides a safe space to share, develop practical tools to cope, and build resilience. “Early support from a professional can prevent mental health from deteriorating, and help avoid reaching a crisis point,” Gonsalves says. Keep track of your mental health – Journalling or noting patterns in your mental health journey can help you understand triggers and track progress. This makes it easier to manage your wellbeing and seek help early if needed.