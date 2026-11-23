South African director Justice Mukheli is building an international body of work that moves between cultures, communities and complex social conversations without losing sight of the people at their centre. His latest films for the Gates Foundation, Sisters and Goodluck, take him to India and Nigeria, exploring the realities of women navigating technology, fertility and motherhood. Produced by Romance Films, the projects reflect a director whose approach to storytelling is rooted in observation, intimacy and an interest in the lives behind the headlines. In Sisters, Mukheli follows three women dairy farmers in Anand, India, as they incorporate artificial intelligence into their work. The film explores how technology can support their livelihoods and the communities around them, grounding a broader conversation about innovation in the knowledge, labour and ambitions of the women themselves.

Justice Mukheli His film Goodluck, shot in Lagos, Nigeria, takes a more intimate turn. It follows Ayange Ene Ladi, a new mother whose journey to motherhood was shaped by fertility struggles and the stigma surrounding childlessness. With support from the mDoc Healthcare team and its technology, she navigates pregnancy and childbirth, with her son's name, Goodluck, becoming the emotional anchor of the film. Though worlds apart, both films bring women's experiences into focus without reducing them to the circumstances they face. One examines technology through the women using it; the other explores the deeply personal journey to motherhood. Mukheli allows their stories to unfold through the people living them, rather than making the subject matter the spectacle. “I am drawn to stories that allow people to be seen in the fullness of their lives. With Sisters and Goodluck, the starting point was listening. The places are different, the experiences are different, but both films are about people finding ways forward within the realities they face,” says Mukheli.

His storytelling has also earned recognition on home soil. At the 2026 Loerie Awards, Thula Thula, one of three films in Amnesty International South Africa's Lullaby campaign, received a Bronze Loerie in the Film category for Online Film above 30 seconds. Directed for Romance Films in collaboration with creative agency Joe Public, the campaign confronts the reality of children raising children in South Africa. Through Thula Thula, Rock a Bye Baby and Slaap My Kindjie, the campaign reworks familiar lullabies to draw attention to girls who become mothers while they are still children. It highlighted that 2,103 girls aged between 10 and 14 gave birth in South Africa in 2024, bringing the scale of the crisis into focus through a creative approach that asks audiences to consider the lives behind the statistics. Mukheli's interest in how people are represented has long informed his creative direction. Born in Johannesburg and raised in Soweto, he entered the industry through an internship at Draftfcb before moving into art direction around 2009. His early years in advertising gave him a front-row seat to the power of visual storytelling, but also sharpened his awareness of whose perspectives were being represented in South African imagery, and whose were missing.

In 2011, he co-founded I See A Different You with his twin brother Fhatuwani Mukheli, Vuyo Mpantsha and Neo Mashigo. What began as a photography blog documenting South African life and youth culture grew into a creative collective and production company committed to telling stories from within the communities they represented, rather than through an outside lens. Justice Mukheli That sensibility continues to shape his work across commercials, documentaries, music films and fine art. His directing credits include Google, Adidas, Levi's, Diesel, Jeep, Nikon, Colgate, Old Mutual and South African Tourism, while his music and documentary projects explore themes that extend beyond the brief. Urban Village's Ubaba reflects on fathers who lived in Soweto hostels while working in the mines, while Dindi considers Black pride and the pressures surrounding skin bleaching. Away from film sets, Mukheli is an established photographer and painter. His first solo photography exhibition, Through Their Eyes, opened in Johannesburg in 2018, followed by Not Everything That Is Faced Can Be Changed at Kalashnikovv Gallery in 2023. He is also a co-founder of Studio Mukheli with Fhatuwani Mukheli and Sthu Manaka, and is developing his first feature film, centred on masculinity, intimacy and human relationships.