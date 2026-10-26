Sometimes having to juggle a busy day can result in missed meals or a balanced diet becoming an afterthought. We normally think that convenient snacks are the only option but in actual fact, relying on those snacks catches up with us even before we know it. Convenience should never be at the expense of our wellbeing. As October marks Mental Health Awareness month, the spotlight is on some of the foods that support brain health and overall mental wellbeing. While no single food can guarantee good mental health, making nutritious food choices can help support brain function, energy levels and overall wellbeing. Including a variety of nutrient-rich foods in your daily meals is a practical way to care for both your body and mind, even when life gets busy.

Here are five foods that can form part of a balanced diet to support mental wellbeing. Fatty fish Oily fish such as sardines, salmon or pilchards contain healthy omega-3 fats. These are important for brain health as they support the functioning of brain cells and communication between them. Fish also supports heart health and has been studied for its possible role in mood regulation. It also provides protein for muscle maintenance and repair. It is important to always aim for a palm-sized serving two to three times a week. Leafy greens Eating your greens such as spinach, kale, and cabbage are essential for the overall wellbeing as they provide important nutrients. They provide vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants that help the body function properly. Leafy greens also contain high-levels of plant based iron and also provide dietary fibre which helps with the digestive system, while also contributing to gut health. These vegetables also contain folate which supports normal brain function.

Beans and lentils These have been dubbed as the nutritional powerhouses that are a valuable addition to a balanced diet. This as they support the overall wellbeing by providing plant-based protein, fibre, iron and other essential nutrients. They support gut health and digestion, regulate blood sugar, promote heart health while also repairing muscles. These legumes are affordable, while their fibre and protein content can help make one fuller for longer periods of time and steady energy levels. They are a valuable addition to a balanced diet. Oats Starting your day with oats is advantageous because it provides a source of complex carbohydrates, fibre and important nutrients that supports the body’s functioning and energy levels. Oats help maintain steadier blood sugar levels while it also supports energy levels. Oats are also packed with B- complex vitamins, magnesium, zinc, iron and folate which are all essential to your wellbeing. Nuts Snacking on a variety of nuts is also a great way to upgrade your nutrition as they contain healthy fats, protein and magnesium, which are essential in supporting the normal brain health and the nervous system function. Nuts, such as almonds, peanuts, walnuts, provide energy, making them a useful snack throughout a busy day. A handful of nuts is all it takes to obtain essential nutrients.