Tyla kicks off her A*POP World Tour in Paris Ahead of South African Shows

Tyla has taken her latest musical era to the stage, opening her APOP World Tour at Zénith Paris–La Villette on 12 October. The South African singer's first headlining world tour brings her sophomore album, APOP, to international audiences, with a 34-date run planned across multiple cities. As expected, the opening night brought plenty of attention to the singer's performance and wardrobe. Tyla appeared in a textured, fringed outfit that prompted conversation online, with some viewers comparing the look to a traditional Tsonga xibelani skirt. The styling divided opinion, sparking debate about the outfit's execution and its cultural associations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyla (@tyla) Beyond the fashion conversation, the Paris concert delivered a setlist balancing tracks from APOP* with songs that helped establish Tyla internationally. The show opened with “That Girl”, followed by “Jump” and “Push 2 Start”. Other songs reported on the night included “Hot Tubs”, “Truth or Dare”, “Is It Love”, “Breathe Me”, “ART”, “Water”, “CHANEL”, “Mr Media”, “Feel Something”, “Double Blind” and “Mr Nonchalant”. “Shake Ah” featured during the encore. Tyla performs ‘PUSH 2 START’ at the opening night of her ‘A*POP World Tour’ in Paris. https://t.co/HSMkzpdIvm

— Pop Base (@PopBase) October 12, 2026 The audience also provided one of the night's more unexpected moments. During the concert, sections of the crowd reportedly chanted “Macron démission”, calling for French President Emmanuel Macron to resign. Tyla appeared momentarily puzzled before responding to the chant's rhythm with a dance, turning the interruption into an impromptu interaction with the audience. 😂😂😂 même au concert de Tyla ça crie MACRON DÉMISSION https://t.co/zKxjrO7Yb4 — Hadjri ✨ (@hadjri__) October 12, 2026 South African talent was also represented off the main stage, with amapiano DJ and producer Royal MusiQ joining the tour as an opening act and special guest. His presence added another local connection to the European launch.