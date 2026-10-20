The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show moments that still have the internet talking

Some fashion shows give us great outfits. Others give us moments that take over the internet. The 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show managed to do both, bringing together runway icons, celebrity surprises, new faces, extravagant lingerie and performances that made the catwalk feel more like a concert. Held in Los Angeles on 18 October, the show gave us plenty to revisit, from Megan Thee Stallion stepping into her Angel era to Kylie Jenner wearing a Fantasy Bra worth a reported $50 million. Here are the moments that are still on our minds. Kylie Jenner wears the $50 million Fantasy Bra Just when we thought the night couldn’t get any more extravagant, Kylie Jenner made her Victoria’s Secret runway debut in the brand’s returning Fantasy Bra. And this was no ordinary lingerie moment. Valued at a reported $50 million, the diamond-covered creation was designed in collaboration with Jacob & Co. and featured 4,410 natural diamonds, including a striking 75.54-carat yellow diamond at its centre.

Paired with white lingerie and dramatic feathered wings, Jenner’s look delivered the kind of spectacle the Fantasy Bra was made for. The piece marked the return of the tradition for the first time since 2018, giving the show a dose of the extravagant glamour that helped make it famous. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) But while the diamonds were dazzling, the casting choice proved a little more divisive. Some fans loved seeing Jenner take on such an iconic fashion moment, while others questioned why the honour went to a celebrity making her Victoria’s Secret runway debut instead of one of the brand’s longtime Angels. For many, the Fantasy Bra has always represented a career milestone for its models, making its return an opportunity to celebrate the women who helped build the show’s legacy.

Btw being the model who’s chosen to wear the Fantasy Bra during the show is usually an honor. Some angels have walked Victoria’s Secret shows for years and have yet to receive this recognition. They’re basically saying she’s the belle of the ball without doing anything. What an interesting choice. Like how did they even come to this conclusion? Kylie Jenner? I was genuinely confused when she walked out. — ＷＡＶＥＳ 🩵🌟 (@hereinthegheto) October 19, 2026 Megan Thee Stallion was the body goals moment If anyone understood the assignment, it was Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper brought the heat to the Victoria’s Secret runway in a glittering black lingerie set, sparkling stockings, towering heels and dramatic silver Angel wings. With her platinum-blonde hair, snatched silhouette and curves on full display, she looked every bit the showstopper and fully embodied her alter ego, Tina Snow. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) Barbara Palvin makes a memorable return to runway six weeks postpartum Barbara Palvin’s return to the Victoria’s Secret runway was another moment worth celebrating. The model walked just six weeks after giving birth to her first child, stepping back into the spotlight in a pink, lace-trimmed look with a delicate butterfly detail, followed by a shimmering white ensemble. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) Many fans praised her return, celebrating her confidence and how incredible she looked, while others questioned whether such a quick postpartum comeback could reinforce unrealistic expectations for new mothers.