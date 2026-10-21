Megan Thee Stallion debuts two icy platinum-blonde hairstyles for new " Thin Ice" music video

Megan Thee Stallion has been spending plenty of time in platinum territory lately—including at the Victoria's Secret fashion show—but for her new “Thin Ice” music video, she’s taken the color to an appropriately frigid extreme with not one but two icy platinum-blonde hairstyles. “Thin Ice” officially revives her Tina Snow alter ego, marking the beginning of the Act III era. The new material comes after a difficult year personally, including an abrupt breakup in April—though that doesn't necessarily mean every lyric is a coded message. Fans are, of course, free to conduct their own forensic analysis of every bar. Meg’s hair, however, is considerably easier to interpret.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion) One of the video’s platinum looks features stick-straight hair cascading down her body, the color pushed to a cool, almost-white tone that looks particularly striking against her all-black outfit. The lengths—as well as the bangs—are sleek and glossy, creating an almost fluid quality around her as she dances. She makes the look unmistakably hers with a sparkling crystal “Tina Snow” embellishment—essentially a nameplate necklace for her head, which feels like an accurate level of extra for Megan. Image: Instagram/@theestallion She switches things up considerably with a shorter platinum style with glamorous, voluminous curls. Where the first look is sleek and almost intimidating, this one feels more bombshell—proof that changing the silhouette can make essentially the same hair color read like an entirely different character. The shade is still the star, but the curls give it a softer, more old-school glamour.