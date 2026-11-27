South African women face the challenge of keeping their makeup looking fresh throughout long, hot summer days, particularly when high temperatures and humidity affect how cosmetics wear on the skin. With an El Niño summer potentially bringing additional heat, lightweight formulations, radiant finishes and longer-lasting products are expected to trend this season, said Haniem Moos, chief makeup artist of Bronx Makeup.

“The sun-kissed look is among the season’s leading trends,” she said. “Heavy foundation is giving way to breathable bases, luminisers and products that enhance the skin’s natural appearance. The emphasis is on achieving a warm, healthy-looking complexion without relying on prolonged sun exposure or multiple layers of makeup.” It’s all about achieving a radiant finish that remains attractive throughout the day, particularly when women move between work, outdoor activities and evening engagements. “Everyone wants that beautiful sun-kissed glow during summer, but they also want it to last. You might apply your makeup at eight in the morning and still need to look good at six in the evening when you’re heading out for cocktails. The products you choose need to perform throughout the day without feeling heavy or uncomfortable,” she said. The trend is also changing how women approach their daily makeup routines. Rather than applying a full face of cosmetics for every occasion, greater attention is being paid to products that can be adapted throughout the day, with different finishes achieved through application techniques rather than purchasing additional makeup.

Image: Instagram/@terezkafras Multifunctional products are gaining attention as women seek cosmetics that can serve several purposes. “Bronx’s Solar Flare Face and Body Luminizer can be applied directly to the skin, worn beneath foundation or mixed with a base product to introduce additional radiance,” Moos said. The formulation also contains skincare ingredients intended to help maintain hydration. Keeping makeup looking fresh in hot weather can be challenging, said Moos. “Particularly when sweat and humidity affect how products wear on the skin. Sweat-resistant formulations are designed to help makeup stay in place for longer, reducing the risk of streaking, fading or uneven coverage,” she said. Lightweight, long-wearing foundations can provide buildable coverage without feeling heavy, while gel-balm radiance enhancers add a natural glow and help keep skin feeling hydrated. Ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, squalane and vitamin E can help maintain moisture and smoothness, while waterproof formulations offer additional resistance to perspiration. The result is makeup that looks fresh and feels comfortable, even during long summer days.

“Products that can be used in different ways also give women more flexibility. You can create a subtle daytime glow, mix a luminiser into your foundation or apply more for an evening look. It means you don’t necessarily need several different products to achieve those finishes,” she said. Body pigment. Image: Instagram/@paintedbyesther Shoulders, collarbones, decolletage, arms and legs see luminising products now used to accentuate natural contours and create a more polished appearance. “Body makeup is definitely a trend this season. A little shimmer can make a significant difference. You can highlight certain areas of the body and create a beautiful finish that works particularly well with summer clothing,” Moos said. Products containing reflective pigments could be used sparingly to catch the light on particular areas or applied more generously for a stronger evening finish.