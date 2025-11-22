Hosted at the iconic Summer Place in Johannesburg on Saturday, 22 November, the GLAMOUR Women of the Year Awards 2025 were nothing short of spectacular. Following the momentum of the global awards, where South African music sensation, Tyla, award-winning actress, Demi Moore and business mogul, Pat McGrath were amongst the honorees. The stage was set for an evening that recognised trailblazers, innovators, icons, and rising stars who continue to push boundaries across industries. In true GLAMOUR fashion, we celebrated South African Game-Changers who are shifting the atmosphere.

The GLAMOUR Women of the Year Awards have always stood as a beacon of celebration; a global tribute to women who lead, shape, inspire, and redefine their worlds with courage and brilliance. This year, the South African chapter rose to the occasion with unmatched elegance and intention. From powerful storytelling and emotional reflections to breathtaking fashion moments and heartfelt celebrations of sisterhood, the night beautifully captured what it means to be a woman rewriting her story; unapologetically, gracefully, and on her own terms. Guests, including influencers, industry leaders, and friends of the brand, arrived in their finest red-carpet ensembles, ready to honour women who continue to break boundaries and reshape their worlds. Returning as an MC for the second time, seasoned broadcaster and conduit of conversations, Hulisani Ravele commanded the stage with effortless charisma. Her infectious energy set the tone for the night, drawing guests in and keeping the atmosphere warm, celebratory, and beautifully intentional. Songstress, Thabsie enchanted the room with her angelic vocals, while DJ Ponahalo later took the reins, ensuring that guests reported to the dance floor. The evening’s line-up also featured an insightful fireside chat in collaboration with Disney+, where panelists unpacked the legal drama on everyone’s lips, All's Fair, Ryan Murphy’s gripping new series centred on a powerhouse, all-female law firm navigating high-stakes cases, personal entanglements, and the unapologetic reclaiming of feminine power. Guided by GLAMOUR’s Features Editor alongside Travel&Food Influencer, Thulani "Toolz" Hadebe, the conversation explored the show’s themes of ambition, resilience, and women rewriting the rules; staying true to the night’s spirit; a celebration of women, their stories, and the power they hold both on-screen and beyond.

Reflecting on the moment, Editor-in-Chief of GLAMOUR, Nontando Mposo said, "In a world where challenges abound, women continue to redefine the narrative. The GLAMOUR Women of the Year Awards 2025 (#WOTY2025) : the Game-Changers Edition is not merely an event; it is a powerful celebration of unstoppable women transforming industries and inspiring communities worldwide." Affirming that we stand in solidarity with our award winners, who embody courage, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to uplifting women. "Together, as a formidable GLAMOUR sisterhood, we are not just changing the game; we are creating a movement that uplifts, empowers, and paves the way for future generations. The GLAMOUR global Women of the Year 2025 winners include the likes of music sensation Tyla, award winning actress Demi Moore , makeup artist extraordinaire Pat McGrath," she added. Each award winner received a sculpture by Emma Jane Halford titled "Ascent." One of a kind sculptures exclusively created for GLAMOUR Magazines. “The Women of the Year Award Ascent celebrates South Africa's modern game-changing women; those who rise with purpose and elevate others through courage, creativity, and conviction,” said Emma. Further enlightening that the upturned face reflects optimism and forward vision, "while the sculpted turban honours cultural pride and individuality. Its column-like form embodies timeless strength, a tribute to the pillars these women have become in their fields. More than an award, Ascent is a symbol of transformation, achievement, and the enduring power of feminine influence." To view more of Emma's work or enquire about commissions, visit www.emmajanehalford.co.za or follow @emmajanehalford_sculptor

Introducing the Winners of the GLAMOUR Women of the Year Awards 2025 Sportsperson Game-Changer: Laura Wolvaardt, sponsored by Under Armour, Image: Supplied Sportsperson Game-Changer: Laura Wolvaardt, sponsored by Under Armour Fearlessly ambitious, Laura Wolvaardt is a force to be reckoned with. The trailblazing woman in sports is the quiet storm redefining South African cricket. Laura embodies a new era of sporting excellence; one built on power, precision and purpose. As a woman, she champions possibility, as a captain, she leads with intention; as an athlete, she performs with extraordinary discipline. Laura continues to shatter ceilings with every record she breaks and every young girl she inspires. Entertainment Game-Changer: Nomzamo Mbatha, sponsored by HYUNDAI, Image: Supplied Entertainment Game-Changer: Nomzamo Mbatha, sponsored by Disney Actress, humanitarian, and storyteller, Nomzamo Mbatha is the embodiment of global excellence and grace. From SA to the world, she wears her heritage proudly as she continues to create social impact and blaze trails, her career is a masterclass in impact; as the founder of the Lighthouse Foundation, an initiative that gives young people access to education through bursaries. Nomzamo is also a mental health advocate, and uses her platforms to create awareness. Her on-screen presence shifts the atmosphere, affirming that “Black Child, your dream are valid!” From commanding Hollywood screens to advocating for vulnerable communities, she moves with heart-first leadership. Her story is testament to the fact that representation and resonance make for world-changing performance. Music Game-Changer: Lamiez Holworthy, Image: Supplied Music Game-Changer: Lamiez Holworthy, sponsored by HYUNDAI From her early days in the entertainment industry on Live Amp, Lamiez Holworthy has always had that x-factor that sets her apart. Today, she stands as one of South Africa’s most influential DJs and music curators. Her sound is electric, and her dedication to upliftment unwavering. Whether behind the decks, on screen, or in her philanthropic work, Lamiez reminds us that music is magic, and that women who own their voice can move nations. Her infectious personality and impeccable work ethic continue to capture the attention of audiences and brands alike.

Health Game-Changer: Dr Mpume Zenda, sponsored by Motherkind Co, Image: Supplied Health Game-Changer: Dr Mpume Zenda, sponsored by Motherkind Co Affectionately known as “Dr Gynae,” Dr Mpume Zenda is rewriting the script of women’s health with compassion, clarity, and courageous advocacy. Her work empowers women to understand their bodies, trust their instincts, and prioritise their wellbeing. Her compassionate approach makes reproductive wellness accessible, dignified, and stigma-free. Dr Zenda is championing an era of informed, liberated womanhood. Wardrobe Stylist Game Changer: Sheli Masondo, sponsored by Issey Miyake, Image: Supplied Wardrobe Stylist Game Changer: Sheli Masondo, sponsored by Issey Miyake Sheli Masondo is redefining local style, culture, and elevating everyday women into their most confident, expressive selves. She brings fashion to life with a signature blend of creativity and intention. Her approach to styling goes beyond the aesthetic; it’s storytelling, identity, and liberation stitched together. Her work includes styling the cast of Beyonce’s Black is King, How to Ruin Christmas and Shaka IIembe. She also had the groundbreaking opportunity of presenting her work on international platforms. Sheli’s presence in the fashion space affirms that great style doesn’t just change outfits; it changes lives. Beauty Game-Changer Award: Liz Letsoalo, Image: Supplied Beauty Game-Changer Award: Liz Letsoalo In an era of conscious consumerism, Founder of Masodi Organics, Liz Letsoalo is championing clean, ethical, African-made beauty that honours our roots and restores our glow. Her work celebrates the richness of black womanhood and redefines beauty as wellness, confidence, and community care. She is pioneering a future where beauty is conscious, inclusive, and proudly homegrown. She is leading beauty with a mission.

Content Creator Game-Changer: Zinhle Masango, Image: Supplied Content Creator Game-Changer: Zinhle Masango, sponsored by Nestle Known for her digital elegance and effortlessly aspirational aesthetic, Zinhle Masango has carved out a space where authenticity meets influence. Her content speaks to a generation that values intentional living, soft luxury, and honest storytelling. By redefining what it means to be a modern creator, she is amplifying voices, shaping trends and inspiring women to curate lives that feel as beautiful as they look. Fashion Designer Game-Changer: Anel Botha, Image: Supplied Fashion Designer Game-Changer: Anel Botha, sponsored by Narciso Rodriguez Anel Botha is the visionary behind some of South Africa’s most memorable couture moments. Her bold, sculptural, and meticulously crafted designs are an ode to femininity. With every gown, she turns fabric into fantasy and craftsmanship into art. Anel’s creative footprint is unmistakable, and her influence on the fashion landscape continues to grow with every masterpiece she unveils. Sustainability Game-Changer: Rechelle Kloeck, Image: Supplied Sustainability Game-Changer: Rechelle Kloeck Visionary entrepreneur and founder of Motherkind Co, Rechelle Kloeck is a powerhouse on a mission to build a more conscious ecosystem. As an influential presence in the wellness space, she is redefining self-care from the inside out. Under her leadership, Motherkind Co has become a trailblazer in the local wellness industry, championing sustainably sourced ingredients, ethical production practices, and packaging innovations designed to minimise environmental impact. Rechelle’s commitment goes far beyond product: she is cultivating a movement that empowers individuals to take ownership of their health while making choices that support a healthier world.

Finance game-Changer, Nicolette Mashile, Image: Supplied Finance Game-Changer: Nicolette Mashile Affectionately known as the Financial Bunny, Nicolette is transforming financial literacy into a movement of empowered decision-making. Through books, media, and practical education, she demystifies money matters and equips everyday South Africans to build wealth with confidence. Her passion for sharing her expertise to empower her audience with the relevant information and tools to make informed decisions around money matters, positions her as a trusted and influential voice in the financial industry. Nicolette has built a powerful community by stripping away the shame traditionally attached to financial conversations and replacing it with confidence, curiosity, and informed choice. Her influence extends far beyond numbers; she is creating generational change. Industry Icon: Gcina Mhlophe, sponsored by HUAWEI, Image: Supplied Industry Icon: Gcina Mhlophe, sponsored by HUAWEI National treasure, storyteller, author, playwright, and cultural custodian, Dr Gcina Mhlophe has been instrumental in shaping the culture of storytelling in South Africa. For decades, she has preserved our heritage through stories that heal, teach, and inspire. She is an icon in the truest, most graceful sense. She stands as a guardian of our collective memory, positioning her as a true icon. A true icon. Through her work, she reminds us that stories are more than words; they are inheritance, identity, and the heartbeat of a people. Editor's Industry Icon Award: Gail Mabalane, Image: Supplied Editor's Industry Icon Award: Gail Mabalane, sponsored by BERNINI Gail Mabalane first appeared on our screens as a bright, promising contestant on Idols SA, and over the years she has evolved into one of South Africa’s most respected, multifaceted talents. She has captured the attention of audiences, brands, and communities alike, cultivating a career defined not by fleeting moments, but by intention, discipline, and grace. Her talents span acting, entrepreneurship, and advocacy, and she moves between these worlds with an elegance that feels effortless yet deeply considered. Gail embodies a standard of excellence rooted in purpose. She is not simply visible, she is impactful.