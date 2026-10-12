What is avoidant attachment? 4 Signs to look out for

Perhaps you’ve tried decoding people through their love language, zodiac sign, or MBTI. But if you really want to understand how someone behaves in their relationships—or why they pull away when things get serious—it’s worth looking at their attachment style. In case you didn’t know, “attachment theory is a science-backed framework that explains how the bonds we form with our earliest caregivers shape the way we relate to others in adulthood,” Jessica Baum, LMHC, author of Safe: An Attachment-Informed Guide to Building More Secure Relationships, tells SELF. In other words, the way you were raised influences how you give and receive intimacy, respond to conflict, and maintain emotional closeness with friends and partners.

While there are several different attachment styles (more on that below), one that often gets a bad rap is an avoidant attachment style. As the name implies, people in this category may seem stoic and independent, but deep down they often struggle to fully trust others and be vulnerable, making it tricky to form fulfilling connections with those they care about. The good news, though, is that having an avoidant attachment style isn’t a relationship death sentence. In fact, recognizing your avoidant tendencies is the first step in solving (and preventing) conflict in relationships. “Because once you understand what scares you, why you feel smothered or afraid to get close, you can start healing these things to change the trajectory of your patterns,” Baum points out. So how do you know if you (or someone you’re dating) falls into this style? Here are the biggest signs of an avoidant attachment style, according to experts.

But first, what are the four attachment styles? Dating back to the late 1950s, developmental psychologists John Bowlby, MD, and Mary Ainsworth, PhD, defined four adult attachment styles. Secure attachment : As a child, your emotional needs for love, attention, and validation were met, which explains why you’re generally trusting of (and feel safe being vulnerable with) others.

: As a child, your emotional needs for love, attention, and validation were met, which explains why you’re generally trusting of (and feel safe being vulnerable with) others. Anxious attachment : Because your caregivers provided inconsistent care—sometimes, responsible, other times emotionally unavailable or absent—you find yourself anxious and unsure of where you stand in your friendships or relationships, wondering if the safety you’re craving is guaranteed.

: Because your caregivers provided inconsistent care—sometimes, responsible, other times emotionally unavailable or absent—you find yourself anxious and unsure of where you stand in your friendships or relationships, wondering if the safety you’re craving is guaranteed. Disorganized attachment : If your caregivers were unpredictable or even abusive, they became a source of fear rather than comfort. As a result, you might constantly be on edge about who to trust while also craving connection—but fearing it at the same time.

: If your caregivers were unpredictable or even abusive, they became a source of fear rather than comfort. As a result, you might constantly be on edge about who to trust while also craving connection—but fearing it at the same time. Avoidant attachment: This style often develops when a caregiver was emotionally distant, dismissive, or otherwise discouraged you from showing your sadness, frustration, or anger. Due to this upbringing, you may internalized this idea that you should be stoic and totally self-sufficient, even though underneath, you struggle to let people in and fully connect. It’s important to note that attachment styles are not psychological diagnoses. Rather, attachment theory is more like a map that can show us our relational fears, where they came from, and what coping mechanisms we’ve developed in order to feel safer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴀɴᴇᴛᴀ ∞ ᴍɪɴᴅ ʙᴏᴅʏ﹠sᴏᴜʟ ᴄᴏᴀᴄʜ (@integrated_wellbeing_) What are the biggest signs of an avoidant attachment style? 1. You’re not comfortable opening up, even with people you trust. People with an avoidant attachment style are prone to “shutting down, numbing, rigid compartmentalizing, and pushing away,” Mary Chen, LFMT, a Philadelphia-based relationship and sex therapist, tells SELF. And these suppression techniques can feel “exactly like rejection” to their partners, making it hard to approach—and therefore understand—avoidants. For instance, they might have a hard time discussing personal topics—their family, childhood experiences, even their thoughts about how the relationship is going—with a partner they trust. Or they may avoid deep conversations altogether, often saying things like, “I just don’t like talking about my feelings,” or relying on sarcastic jokes to deflect from more serious topics. “When an avoidantly attached person experiences their human vulnerability, it can be really flat-out terrifying,” Chen explains. “Their history has convinced them that those needs won’t be met.” So it’s not that avoidants don’t care or aren’t invested—the tendency to close up is more about self-protection. If leaning on others has ever been unsafe or unpredictable, then putting your guard up becomes a much easier approach than risking vulnerability (and, potentially, getting hurt).

2. You default to hyper-independence and self-reliance above all else. Often, those who are avoidantly attached can be seen as stoic when in reality, they have deep relational fears (usually of becoming enmeshed with their partners and losing autonomy). That’s why, on the outside, avoidants seem hyper-independent: They insist on handling problems alone (even when they’re extremely overwhelmed), or maintaining strict boundaries to avoid losing their sense of self. The catch, though, is that this hard exterior is often misinterpreted as coldness or disinterest (which is why clear communication is so important). View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Diary Of A CEO - With Steven Bartlett (@thediaryofaceopodcast) 3. You’d rather avoid conflict than work through it. How someone handles conflict can say a lot about their attachment style—and avoidants, if you couldn’t tell by the name, tend to avoid it. For them, disagreements aren’t just uncomfortable. They feel threatening, since saying what’s bothering you requires you to name your frustrations, express your needs, and ultimately, be vulnerable. So instead of hashing things out, Baum says avoidants will characteristically change the subject, minimize the problem, or even pull away at the tiniest hint of tension. 4. You shut down when someone gives even minor feedback. While “being sensitive to criticism is healthy,” Chen explains that avoidantly attached people can be “more dysfunctionally sensitive to criticism when they don’t trust that they’re lovable even when they’re flawed.” (This belief often starts in childhood: If your parents were emotionally distant or only offered approval when you were “good,” the lesson becomes: Love is conditional.)