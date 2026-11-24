Some summers are made for making memories. Others are made for making headlines. For Foschini, the summer of 2026 is shaping up to be a little bit of both. With two exciting award wins and the arrival of its latest summer collections, the iconic South African fashion and beauty retailer has every reason to celebrate. And with the season only just getting started, there's plenty more to look forward to. A century of style: An award-winning moment The celebrations began with a significant moment for South African fashion. At the 2026 South Africa Fashion Awards (SAFA), held on 3 October in Johannesburg, Foschini 100 × RICH MNISI 10 took home the award for Best Fashion Campaign.

The winning collaboration brought together two remarkable milestones: 100 years of Foschini and a decade of RICH MNISI. More than a fashion collection, it was a celebration of South African womanhood, heritage, and the stories that connect generations through style. Drawing inspiration from nostalgia, femininity, and the richness of South African culture, the collaboration honoured Foschini's legacy while embracing a distinctly contemporary point of view. The award, decided by public vote, was particularly meaningful. It recognised a campaign that resonated with the very women whose stories inspired it. For a brand that has spent a century dressing South African women, the recognition marks an exciting new chapter in its fashion story. View this post on Instagram A post shared by RICH MNISI (@rich_mnisi) The beauty of winning The celebrations don't end on the runway. Foschini's Tinted Serum Foundation has also earned recognition, receiving the Best Serum Foundation accolade at the Woman&Home Beauty Awards. A fresh take on everyday foundation, the beauty favourite brings together the ease of a lightweight complexion product with the appeal of skincare-inspired beauty. Designed for women who want their make-up to feel as effortless as it looks, it's a natural fit for the warmer months ahead. The recognition is another exciting moment for Foschini Beauty, reinforcing the brand's growing presence in the beauty conversation and its commitment to products that deliver on both performance and everyday appeal.

And what better way to welcome summer than with an award-winning addition to your beauty bag? Image: Supplied Image: Supplied Made for Summer. Made for every version of her. With the awards setting the tone, Foschini is turning its attention to the season ahead with the launch of Made for Summer, its latest fashion collection celebrating the many ways South African women dress, move, and make the most of summer. Think sun-soaked afternoons, spontaneous weekend escapes, long lunches that become late dinners, and every occasion in between.

Image: Supplied Image: Supplied The collection brings together effortless summer dresses, fresh denim, versatile separates, statement accessories, and warm-weather essentials designed to move easily between the moments that make the season memorable. Whether she's checking into somewhere fabulous or checking out of her daily routine. The new Resort collection brings effortless holiday dressing into focus with swimwear and cover-ups made for sun-soaked escapes, while After Hours makes a case for staying in with elevated sleepwear, satin finishes, and relaxed silhouettes. From poolside afternoons to slow mornings and everything in between, these collections prove that summer style doesn't end when the plans do. Together, these collections capture the spirit of a summer wardrobe that feels considered, versatile, and entirely her own.