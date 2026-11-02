Skip to content

Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and more: the best celebrity halloween costumes of 2026

Halloween weekend reached its peak last night, and the celebrity costume competition got serious. This year, it seems, imitation really is the sincerest form of flattery. From Kim Kardashian transforming into her daughter North West—with electric-blue lengths and a plethora of piercings—to Paris Hilton paying tribute to friend Britney Spears’s iconic “I’m a Slave 4 U” performance, and Lisa Rinna as Kylie Jenner—many looked to their fellow pop culture fixtures for inspiration.

Elsewhere, Keke Palmer and her son channeled Janet and Michael Jackson, while Owen Thiele and Benito Skinner doubled up as Zara Larsson. There were some more unexpected references, too: Chloe Bailey embraced Family Guy’s Hot Meg Griffin, Kali Uchis revisited Natalie Portman’s pink-wigged Alice in Closer, and Lizzo took on the manga and anime series Dandadan character Seiko Ayase. Queens of Halloween Janelle Monae and Heidi Klum turned it out with some serious showstoppers, and parties thrown by Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse and Kendall Jenner got everybody together to get ghoulish.

Related Article Image

fashion

Zendaya, the darling of the red carpet

Read more

It really was a spooky spectrum, from extravagant transformations to more low-key affairs. Below, see the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2026 so far. 

Who do you think wore the best halloween costume for 2026?

Alex Consani dressed as a finger
Owen Thiele and Benito Skinner as Zara Larsson
Zendaya dressed up as fellow actress Halle Berry
Mary Beth Barone and Benito Skinner as Dakota Johnson and Ellen
Heidi Klum in her annual outrageous and over the top costume
Kendall Jenner as Jane Henderson in Paris, Texas
Lily Allen as the Ticketmaster seating chart
Paris Hilton as Britney Spears
Paris Hilton as Belle from the Beauty and the Beast
Lisa Rinna dressed up as Kylie Jenner

Subscribe
costume | halloween | 2026fashion

GLAMOUR Recommends

Share this article:

You might also like