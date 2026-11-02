Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and more: the best celebrity halloween costumes of 2026

Halloween weekend reached its peak last night, and the celebrity costume competition got serious. This year, it seems, imitation really is the sincerest form of flattery. From Kim Kardashian transforming into her daughter North West—with electric-blue lengths and a plethora of piercings—to Paris Hilton paying tribute to friend Britney Spears’s iconic “I’m a Slave 4 U” performance, and Lisa Rinna as Kylie Jenner—many looked to their fellow pop culture fixtures for inspiration.
Elsewhere, Keke Palmer and her son channeled Janet and Michael Jackson, while Owen Thiele and Benito Skinner doubled up as Zara Larsson. There were some more unexpected references, too: Chloe Bailey embraced Family Guy’s Hot Meg Griffin, Kali Uchis revisited Natalie Portman’s pink-wigged Alice in Closer, and Lizzo took on the manga and anime series Dandadan character Seiko Ayase. Queens of Halloween Janelle Monae and Heidi Klum turned it out with some serious showstoppers, and parties thrown by Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse and Kendall Jenner got everybody together to get ghoulish.
It really was a spooky spectrum, from extravagant transformations to more low-key affairs. Below, see the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2026 so far.
Who do you think wore the best halloween costume for 2026?
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