Kim Kardashian has never met a cutout she didn’t like. Whether sparkling and sliced into the waist care of custom Erdem, a Gucci gown carved around the hips, or revealing considerably more, strategically placed flashes of skin have long been a Kim Kardashian style signature. And while her new partnership with stylist Law Roach has ushered in a more refined era of archival fashion, some things are simply too good to give up.

For a photocall in Rome promoting the second season of All’s Fair, Kardashian turned to bridal designer Galia Lahav for a rather unconventional take on polka dots. Plucked from the finale of the label’s fall 2027 couture bridal show, presented at New York Bridal Fashion Week earlier this month, the black-and-white dotted gown featured a sculpted, strapless corset bodice and dramatically low-slung cutouts that swooped around her hips and continued towards her buttocks. Below, the fabric gathered into a draped skirt with a sweeping train. Kardashian kept the jewelry to a minimum, pulling her dark hair into a sleek high ponytail and instead accessorizing with two very on-theme Dalmatians. Who needs diamonds when you have dogs?