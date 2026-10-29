Kim Kardashian brings bold cut-outs and couture drama to Rome and Mexico City

Kim Kardashian has never met a cutout she didn’t like. Whether sparkling and sliced into the waist care of custom Erdem, a Gucci gown carved around the hips, or revealing considerably more, strategically placed flashes of skin have long been a Kim Kardashian style signature. And while her new partnership with stylist Law Roach has ushered in a more refined era of archival fashion, some things are simply too good to give up.
For a photocall in Rome promoting the second season of All’s Fair, Kardashian turned to bridal designer Galia Lahav for a rather unconventional take on polka dots. Plucked from the finale of the label’s fall 2027 couture bridal show, presented at New York Bridal Fashion Week earlier this month, the black-and-white dotted gown featured a sculpted, strapless corset bodice and dramatically low-slung cutouts that swooped around her hips and continued towards her buttocks. Below, the fabric gathered into a draped skirt with a sweeping train. Kardashian kept the jewelry to a minimum, pulling her dark hair into a sleek high ponytail and instead accessorizing with two very on-theme Dalmatians. Who needs diamonds when you have dogs?
Next stop: Mexico City. For the next premiere, Kardashian called upon a longtime favorite of hers—and the wider Kardashian-Jenner family—Schiaparelli. This time, she opted for a look from the house’s latest couture collection: a glossy cream silicone dress with a plunging, tightly fitted halterneck bodice and a skirt constructed from layers of hand-cut fringe, which parted to reveal a delicate, micro-polka-dotted sequin sheer underlayer. Her hair was worn long, slick, and gelled close to the head, keeping all eyes on the dress’s intricate construction and flashes of skin.
The two looks also mark a departure from the vintage-heavy wardrobe Roach has been assembling for Kardashian, which has included some archival pulls from Saint Laurent and Elizabeth Taylor-channelling Balenciaga. But even as she experiments with different designers, decades, and silhouettes, Kardashian’s devotion to body-conscious dressing remains steadfast. It’s a little creative continuity: the designers might change, but Kim Kardashian will always find a way to make the cut.
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