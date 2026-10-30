Research & Development and Quality Control Manager at NPL Nutritional Performance Labs, Andy Moore shares her insights on creatine

For decades, creatine has been associated with bodybuilders, athletes and men looking to gain muscle. It is an association that has followed this supplement for decades, despite an impressive body of research showing that its benefits extend well beyond bodybuilding. And there is a growing case for women to pay attention, particularly as they move through their 40s, experience menopause and begin thinking more seriously about maintaining their strength as they age. Many women reach a point where their bodies seem to change the rules. The exercise routine that once worked starts producing different results. Muscle tone becomes harder to maintain, recovery takes longer and, for some, the hormonal fluctuations of perimenopause bring frustrating changes in energy, sleep and concentration.

Creatine has entered this conversation because of what researchers already know about its effects on muscle performance, alongside emerging evidence of potential benefits for the brain. It is one of the most extensively studied supplements in sports nutrition, although some of the newer claims surrounding women's health deserve closer scrutiny. Research & Development and Quality Control Manager at NPL Nutritional Performance Labs, By Andy Moore sheds some light... Muscle is worth protecting, whatever your age Muscle loss is often associated with old age, but the process can begin in our 30s, particularly when we are physically inactive. It happens gradually enough that we may not notice it until everyday activities start requiring more effort or maintaining the same level of fitness becomes a challenge.

For women, menopause adds another consideration. Oestrogen helps maintain muscle and bone health, and its decline during this period can contribute to changes in body composition, strength and skeletal health. These changes vary from woman to woman, but they highlight the value of protecting muscle long before significant losses occur. There is a practical reason to take this seriously. Muscle helps us move, maintain balance, regulate metabolism and remain physically capable. Whether you are 35 and training for your first 10 km race, 48 and navigating perimenopause, or 65 and determined to remain active and independent, muscle strength has a direct bearing on your quality of life. This is where creatine becomes interesting. Our bodies naturally produce creatine from amino acids, and we also obtain small amounts through foods such as meat and fish. Most of it is stored in our muscles, where it helps replenish adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the energy source our cells use to perform work.

Think about the final few repetitions of a demanding exercise, when your muscles are beginning to tire. Creatine helps your body regenerate the energy needed for repeated bursts of effort, potentially allowing you to complete a little more work during training. Over weeks and months, those small improvements can contribute to meaningful gains in strength and lean muscle. Research involving postmenopausal women has shown that creatine supplementation, particularly when combined with resistance training, can produce modest improvements in muscle strength and lean mass. That combination is worth emphasising. Creatine supports the work muscles are being asked to do. It cannot replace the benefits of actually using them.

The menopause connection goes beyond muscle One of the more challenging aspects of menopause is the effect declining oestrogen can have on bone health. Bone loss accelerates during this period, increasing the risk of osteoporosis and fractures later in life. Researchers have explored whether creatine could help protect bone density, particularly alongside resistance training. The findings have been mixed, with clinical trials failing to consistently demonstrate improvements in bone mineral density from supplementation.

There is, however, an important connection between muscle strength and skeletal health. Strong muscles help support movement and stability, while resistance exercise provides a stimulus that helps maintain bone health. For women approaching or experiencing menopause, this makes strength training particularly valuable. Creatine may help them get more from that training, although it should never be presented as a treatment for osteoporosis or a substitute for adequate calcium, vitamin D and appropriate medical care. Then there is the question of brain fog, one of the more frustrating complaints associated with perimenopause and menopause.

Anyone who has walked into a room and forgotten why they went there, struggled to recall a familiar word or stared at a computer screen unable to concentrate will recognise the experience. Occasional forgetfulness is common at any age, but for some menopausal women, difficulties with memory and concentration become disruptive. Scientists are interested in creatine's potential cognitive benefits because the brain, much like our muscles, needs a reliable supply of energy. Creatine helps maintain cellular energy availability, prompting research into whether supplementation could support memory, attention and mental performance. A 2024 systematic review and meta-analysis of 16 randomised controlled trials reported encouraging findings in certain areas of cognition, including memory, attention and information-processing speed. However, the review found no significant overall improvement in general cognitive function, and the strength of the evidence varied.

It is an interesting development, particularly for women experiencing cognitive complaints during menopause, but the research has not established creatine as an effective treatment for menopausal brain fog. Sleep disruption, stress, hormonal fluctuations and underlying health conditions can all affect concentration and memory, and persistent symptoms deserve proper investigation. Energy, recovery and the fear of getting bulky Creatine is often described as an energy supplement, which can create unrealistic expectations.

It works differently from caffeine. There is no immediate burst of alertness or stimulation. Instead, creatine helps the body regenerate energy during short, demanding physical efforts, supporting the ability to repeat those efforts during exercise. For a younger woman, that might translate into completing an extra repetition or maintaining performance during a challenging training session. For someone in her 50s or 60s, it could help support a strength-training routine aimed at preserving muscle and mobility. The same principle applies to recovery. Creatine can support training performance and adaptation, but it cannot compensate for insufficient sleep, poor nutrition or inadequate rest. There is also insufficient evidence to recommend it as a remedy for the general exhaustion that some women experience during menopause.

Another concern that deserves attention is the fear of gaining weight or becoming bulky. Creatine draws water into muscle cells, so some people notice a modest increase on the scale after beginning supplementation. This is associated with water stored within the muscles and should not be confused with gaining body fat. Building substantial muscle takes consistent resistance training, adequate nutrition and time. Creatine alone will not produce dramatic changes in muscle size.

In fact, for women trying to manage their weight, preserving lean muscle is an important consideration. Muscle contributes to metabolic health and physical function, and maintaining it becomes particularly valuable during periods of weight loss. Creatine is not a fat-burning supplement, and it does not guarantee a leaner physique. Its contribution comes through supporting the training that helps build or preserve muscle. So, should women be taking creatine?

Creatine monohydrate has been studied for decades and remains the most extensively researched form of the supplement. For healthy adults, a daily intake of approximately 3g to 5g is commonly used, although individual requirements may differ. There is no need to complicate the routine with elaborate timing strategies. Consistent daily use is generally more important than whether creatine is taken before or after exercise, and a loading phase is not essential. It is generally well tolerated by healthy adults at recommended doses. However, women with kidney disease or other relevant medical conditions, or those taking medication that may affect kidney function, should consult a healthcare professional before using it.

As with most nutritional interventions, expectations need to be realistic. Someone who exercises regularly may experience benefits through improved training capacity and strength, while a sedentary person should not expect supplementation alone to deliver the same results. And although much of the current discussion focuses on menopause, women do not need to wait until their 50s to consider muscle health. Establishing good habits in your 30s and 40s, including resistance training, sufficient protein intake and appropriate recovery, can provide a valuable foundation for the decades ahead. Perhaps the most useful development in the creatine conversation is the growing recognition that strength deserves a place in women's health discussions at every age.

Being able to lift something heavy, climb a flight of stairs without struggling, recover well from exercise or remain physically independent later in life are all meaningful measures of wellbeing. They are also reasons to take muscle preservation seriously. Creatine has earned its reputation for supporting strength and exercise performance through decades of scientific scrutiny. Its possible benefits for cognition and other aspects of women's health are still being investigated, and those findings should be allowed to develop without being turned into promises the research cannot yet support. For women wondering whether creatine belongs in their routine, that is a sensible starting point: understand what it does, recognise where the evidence is strongest and consider how it could support the activities that keep you strong, healthy and capable throughout life.