Miss South Africa 2026 Finale: Date and venue revealed

The countdown to the Miss South Africa 2026 crowning ceremony is officially on. The organisation has announced that this year's finale will take place on 14 November at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, where one of 19 finalists will be crowned the country's next queen.

Titled The Mandate, the finale marks the culmination of a journey that began with the selection of the Top 19, unveiled on 19 August by television personality Minnie Dlamini. The finalists were selected from an initial Top 24 following a judging process that assessed their personal stories, leadership abilities, vision and potential to create meaningful change. Sanelisiwe Diko secured the final position through the public vote, earning the Fan Favourite title.

This year's competition places a strong emphasis on purpose beyond the crown through Empower Youth Africa (EYA), the Miss South Africa Organisation's flagship social impact initiative. The programme encourages the finalists to develop initiatives addressing issues including education, entrepreneurship, youth development, health and wellness, civic participation and Pan-African collaboration.

The 19 women entering the final stretch represent a range of professional backgrounds, from healthcare and architecture to entrepreneurship, journalism, the creative industries and education. Their individual advocacy initiatives reflect the diverse challenges they hope to address in their communities, reinforcing the pageant's focus on leadership and social responsibility.

The announcement also comes as the finalists share more of their journeys through The Mandate, a seven-part documentary series offering viewers a behind-the-scenes look at their personal

stories, leadership challenges and entrepreneurial tasks ahead of the finale.