Manana performs ‘Remember Me’ with Cynthia Erivo at the Hollywood Bowl

South African based singer-songwriter Manana has added another international career highlight to his name after joining award-winning actress and singer Cynthia Erivo on stage at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.The musician, whose real name is Ndumiso Manana, surprised audiences at Erivo’s sold-out Let Me Sing to You concert on 15 October 2026, where the pair performed ‘Remember Me’, the closing track from Manana’s latest album, It Really Isn’t What It Is. The collaboration brought together two artists whose professional relationship extends beyond the stage. According to Manana, their reunion followed a dinner in Cape Town a few months earlier, after which he shared his then-unreleased album with Erivo. Impressed by the music, Erivo invited him to join her for the performance at the Hollywood Bowl.“I obviously agreed and she made it happen,” Manana told Texx and the City following his return to South Africa.

Image:Instagram/@Manana For Manana, the moment was particularly meaningful given his admiration for the Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning performer. Reflecting on the experience in an Instagram post, he described Cynthia Erivo as an artist who had inspired him for years, adding that sharing the stage with her was difficult to put into words.The performance also highlighted Manana’s work as a songwriter. In addition to building his own career as an Afro-soul and R&B artist, he has contributed to music by internationally recognised acts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manana (@officialmanana) He previously co-wrote ‘You First’, a track on Erivo’s 2025 album I Forgive You, alongside The Imports and Ebenezer Anesu Maxwell. The Hollywood Bowl appearance marks another significant moment for the Eswatini-born musician, whose work spans songwriting, production and solo releases.