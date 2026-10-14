Dr Pashy on the women who shaped her journey from rural Limpopo to becoming a specialist Doctor

A specialist anaesthesiologist, entrepreneur,philanthropist and motivational speaker, Dr. Mmereka Patience Ntshani afffectionately know as Dr Pashy has built a career rooted in saving lives,empowering others and creating meaningful change.From performing complex, high-risk surgeries to mentoring and inspiring young women, her work extends far beyond the operating room.Here, she shares the women who have paved the way for her journey and inspired the woman she is today.
Mrs Maria Ramaremele
My mother is the very definition of grace, sacrifice and unwavering faith. She is a prayer warrior whose life has been devoted to fasting, praying and interceding for her four children. Long before we understood the power of prayer, she was carrying our dreams, fears and aspirations before God. Her sacrifices have been immeasurable.She has given of herself selflessly, ensuring that we had every opportunity to succeed, often at great personal cost. Through her, I learned that true strength is found in humility, that faith can move mountains and that a mother’s love remains one of life’s greatest gifts. Her prayers have been the silent force behind many of our victories.
Koko Moapaphefo Kobe
My grandmother taught me lessons that no classroom could ever teach. I spent the first six years of my life living with her in a humble rondavel. We slept on the floor without a bed, yet I never once felt poor. Her unconditional love was so abundant that it overshadowed every material limitation we faced. She was a woman of integrity, resilience and unwavering values. Every day before dawn, she would rise and make her way to the fields, working tirelessly to provide fresh produce for her grandchildren. She carried herself with dignity regardless of her circumstances and never allowed hardship to define her. From her, I learned that resilience is not simply about surviving difficult circumstances; it is about maintaining your dignity, values and humanity despite them. Her life remains a powerful testament to the strength of women who build families, communities and futures with very little, yet give so much.
Apostle Dipuo Mosana-Khumalo
Apostle Dipuo Mosana-Khumalo, First Lady of Glory House, is a woman whose life reflects purpose, compassion and servant leadership. Through her ministry, she has dedicated herself to uplifting, empowering and guiding countless individuals. Her wisdom, faith and commitment to serving others have transformed lives and strengthened communities. What distinguishes her most is her commitment to living a life of significance rather than success alone. She embodies the principle that leadership is measured by the impact one has on others. Through her example,she continues to inspire many to live with purpose, faith and integrity. She is a woman whose life consistently brings value to humanity.
Dr Joyce Boitumelo Baloyi
Dr B.J. Baloyi is a distinguished and highly respected anaesthesiologist whose contribution to healthcare extends far beyond clinical excellence.Her professionalism, dedication and commitment to improving the lives of others have earned her admiration within the medical profession and beyond. She represents the highest standards of excellence, integrity and service. Yet perhaps her greatest contribution lies in her willingness to invest in others. Through her guidance,encouragement and commitment to nurturing future professionals, she continues to shape the next generation of leaders in healthcare. Her legacy is one of excellence, service and academic mentorship.
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka is a womanI deeply admire for her visionary leadership, courage and unwavering commitment to advancing women and girls. As the former Deputy President of South Africa and Executive Director of UN Women, she has dedicated her career to breaking barriers, influencing policy and creating opportunities for others. What inspires me most is her ability to lead with conviction while remaining committed to serving humanity. She has shown that true leadership is about creating pathways for others to succeed,and her legacy continues to inspire women to embrace their potential and lead with purpose.
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