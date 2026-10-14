Dr Pashy on the women who shaped her journey from rural Limpopo to becoming a specialist Doctor

A specialist anaesthesiologist, entrepreneur,philanthropist and motivational speaker, Dr. Mmereka Patience Ntshani afffectionately know as Dr Pashy has built a career rooted in saving lives,empowering others and creating meaningful change.From performing complex, high-risk surgeries to mentoring and inspiring young women, her work extends far beyond the operating room.Here, she shares the women who have paved the way for her journey and inspired the woman she is today.

Mrs Maria Ramaremele

Dr Pashy and her mother Mrs Maria Ramaremele

My mother is the very definition of grace, sacrifice and unwavering faith. She is a prayer warrior whose life has been devoted to fasting, praying and interceding for her four children. Long before we understood the power of prayer, she was carrying our dreams, fears and aspirations before God. Her sacrifices have been immeasurable.She has given of herself selflessly, ensuring that we had every opportunity to succeed, often at great personal cost. Through her, I learned that true strength is found in humility, that faith can move mountains and that a mother’s love remains one of life’s greatest gifts. Her prayers have been the silent force behind many of our victories.

Koko Moapaphefo Kobe

Koko Moapaphefo Kobe.

My grandmother taught me lessons that no classroom could ever teach. I spent the first six years of my life living with her in a humble rondavel. We slept on the floor without a bed, yet I never once felt poor. Her unconditional love was so abundant that it overshadowed every material limitation we faced. She was a woman of integrity, resilience and unwavering values. Every day before dawn, she would rise and make her way to the fields, working tirelessly to provide fresh produce for her grandchildren. She carried herself with dignity regardless of her circumstances and never allowed hardship to define her. From her, I learned that resilience is not simply about surviving difficult circumstances; it is about maintaining your dignity, values and humanity despite them. Her life remains a powerful testament to the strength of women who build families, communities and futures with very little, yet give so much.