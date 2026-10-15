How to create a work-from-home space that supports focus and unwinding

Your physical work environment can significantly influence how you feel on the job. “The space within us is definitely affected by the space around us,” Anita Yokota, LMFT, a therapist-turned-designer and author of the new book Home Therapy, tells SELF. “As a therapist, I would go into people’s homes and often find that their external surroundings echoed their internal struggles. Now, as a designer, I remind clients regularly that we can improve our mental state as well as the energy of a space by bringing structure to it.” If your current WFH setup isn’t inspiring you to feel or do your best, here are Yokota’s tips for making it more functional, joyful, and supportive of your workday (and your post-work mental health).

Create a designated workspace. Working from the bed, couch, or kitchen table was a necessary makeshift solution for many people who suddenly found themselves with remote jobs in the early days of the pandemic, but if you still don’t have a dedicated area to conduct your business, it’s worth carving one out, Yokota says. Not only can a separate workspace prevent you from hunching over your laptop and straining your body, but it can also ease your mind. “When we, as humans, have structure, we tend to feel safer and calmer,” she says. On the flip side, without those physical boundaries, working from home can easily feel chaotic and stressful, she adds. If you have a home office, that’s great, but a separate work area doesn’t have to be a separate room. “When you give yourself the freedom to create a subset or a zone within a room, you can reimagine your space based on your needs,” Yokota says. For your WFH space specifically, that freedom might look like adding a cabinet unit to your dining room that has a drop-down surface for your laptop and keyboard (which you can tuck away at dinner time), installing floating shelves with drawers that function as a desk in your bedroom or living room, or finding a space for some other type of wall desk. “That space now gets to work for you instead of against you, which is really what we want for our homes—a certain malleability that allows us to be flexible and open,” Yokota says.

Prioritize lighting and other elements that will boost your energy and focus. Yokota also recommends adding features to your work zone that’ll help you, well, get in the zone. The biggie? Lighting. “I have a whole section on lighting in my book and for good reason: It has a huge impact on our bodies,” she says. “Getting plenty of light can help you feel more content, alert, and focused throughout your workday.” Natural light is the best light to boost your mood and energize your body, as SELF previously reported, so if you’re able to work next to a window, that’s ideal. Either way, Yokota recommends skipping harsh overhead lighting (one of the best perks of WFH, if you ask me) and relying on task and floor lighting instead. Task lights (like a desk lamp) can help you focus on, yep, the task at hand—reading, writing, craftwork—and a floor lamp can illuminate your whole space in a way that feels energizing but not jarring, she explains. (Again, overhead fluorescent lights—and their associated eye strain—can go to hell as far as I’m concerned.) Other workspace elements that can keep you feeling comfortable and productive, according to Yokota: a supportive desk chair (it’s hard to focus when your neck or back is yelling at you), a diffuser (to create a calming ambience and, perhaps, scent), and house plants, which have been shown to improve focus and reduce stress.

Make it easier to stop working (and start unwinding) at the end of the day. “In a typical office environment, you’d be prompted to wrap up your day by the knowledge that you have a train to catch, say, or by seeing your coworkers head for the door,” Yokota says. “At home, we don’t have that.” Office workers also have a commute, which allows them to mentally (and physically) transition from work mode to home mode. Without these built-in shifts, it’s harder to find that elusive work-life balance: “We lose the ability to leave work behind when we live with it,” she says. That’s why Yokota suggests prompting your end-of-workday wind down by setting an alarm to go off half an hour before your stop time. “I love adding an alarm clock to a workspace that you can set for 4:30 (if your job ends at 5) each day to signal the beginning of your wrap-up phase,” she says. If you don’t want to invest in a desk clock, you can also set a calendar reminder or an alarm on your phone to nudge you that it’s time to start closing up shop. Another way to tell your brain that work time is up: Keep a notebook or notepad in your workspace so you can write down your most pressing to-dos for the next day before you walk away from your desk. Getting your work concerns out of your head and onto a piece of paper can help you leave those tasks behind so you can relax. “It sends the message to our brains that our work day is done and we can focus on the evening ahead,” Yokota says. Your to-do list will be there tomorrow, and you’ll probably be better able to tackle it if you leave it where it belongs: in your supportive and functional workspace.