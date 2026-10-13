Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida to reach more South African listeners through Y

African music continues to cross borders, and a new radio partnership is set to bring more of the continent’s sounds and stories to South African listeners. From 1 November, Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida will air on Y every Sunday at 1pm, giving local audiences another way to discover the artists and sounds shaping African music. Since its launch in 2020, Africa Now Radio has spotlighted established stars and emerging talent from across the continent. Each episode features “The Big 5”, a selection of the week’s hottest new tracks, alongside major releases and conversations with artists making their mark on the music industry.

For listeners, the addition means greater access to music beyond familiar borders, with a programme that brings together different genres, perspectives and voices from across Africa. It also reflects the growing importance of radio in connecting audiences to a music scene that is increasingly finding listeners around the world.“It is an absolute honour to add to their legacy. I cannot wait to share amazing sounds and stories coming out of this beautiful continent,” says Africa Now Radio host Nandi Madida, reflecting on Y’s longstanding role in shaping South African youth culture and music. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandi_Madida 🇿🇦 (@nandi_madida) Y Managing Director Haseena Cassim says the show will give listeners access to a broader range of African sounds while creating more opportunities for artists and their stories to reach audiences locally and internationally.The move has also been welcomed by artists who recognise the importance of platforms that place African music in a global conversation.“What Apple Music and Nandi Madida are doing with Africa Now Radio is giving our music space to live on a global stage,” says rapper Focalistic. “She's one of our own giving a voice to the sounds of South Africa and beyond.”DJ and record producer De Mthuda echoes this sentiment, highlighting the importance of celebrating genres such as amapiano with the context and respect they deserve.