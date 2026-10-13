Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida to reach more South African listeners through Y

African music continues to cross borders, and a new radio partnership is set to bring more of the continent’s sounds and stories to South African listeners. From 1 November, Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida will air on Y every Sunday at 1pm, giving local audiences another way to discover the artists and sounds shaping African music.
Since its launch in 2020, Africa Now Radio has spotlighted established stars and emerging talent from across the continent. Each episode features “The Big 5”, a selection of the week’s hottest new tracks, alongside major releases and conversations with artists making their mark on the music industry.
For listeners, the addition means greater access to music beyond familiar borders, with a programme that brings together different genres, perspectives and voices from across Africa. It also reflects the growing importance of radio in connecting audiences to a music scene that is increasingly finding listeners around the world.“It is an absolute honour to add to their legacy. I cannot wait to share amazing sounds and stories coming out of this beautiful continent,” says Africa Now Radio host Nandi Madida, reflecting on Y’s longstanding role in shaping South African youth culture and music.
Y Managing Director Haseena Cassim says the show will give listeners access to a broader range of African sounds while creating more opportunities for artists and their stories to reach audiences locally and internationally.The move has also been welcomed by artists who recognise the importance of platforms that place African music in a global conversation.“What Apple Music and Nandi Madida are doing with Africa Now Radio is giving our music space to live on a global stage,” says rapper Focalistic. “She's one of our own giving a voice to the sounds of South Africa and beyond.”DJ and record producer De Mthuda echoes this sentiment, highlighting the importance of celebrating genres such as amapiano with the context and respect they deserve.
For Kwesta, the programme gives African artists an opportunity to tell their stories in their own voices, reaching audiences from local communities to the rest of the world.As African genres continue to gain international recognition, platforms that document the music and the people behind it play an important role in shaping how the continent is heard and understood. For emerging artists, greater access to audiences can open doors; for listeners, it offers an opportunity to discover music and perspectives they might otherwise miss.
The Y broadcast adds to the programme’s existing radio syndication network, which includes Cool FM in Nigeria and YFM Ghana. Its arrival on South African airwaves further expands the reach of a show built around the diversity and evolving sound of African music.From amapiano and Afro-house to the many other genres shaping the continent’s musical identity, Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida offers listeners a weekly window into the artists, stories and sounds moving African music forward.
Recent stories by:
Sindeka Mandoyi
10 Chic gifts for your mother-in-law who’s still that girl
Missing your period but not pregnant? Here’s what could be going on
Navi Pillay: 5 Things to know about South Africa's 2026 Nobel Peace Prize Winner
Rapsody on God Gotta Afro and Gold Hoops, black identity and her connection to South Africa
Resigning Soon? 5 Ways to protect your professional reputation
GLAMOUR Recommends
Nandi Madida Celebrates Love, Marriage and Black Love in a Special Valentine’s Day Episode of The Motherhood Network
Nandi Madida sparks online conversation about the struggles of black South African men
Barbie’s first autistic doll is more than representation — It’s a necessary shift
Minnie Dlamini gets vulnerable on navigating motherhood and fame with Nandi Madida
Nandi Madida to host a new podcast " The Motherhood Network"