Black Friday has become less of a single shopping day and more of a month-long spending event. Traditionally falling on the last Friday of November, the annual retail promotion now sees retailers and online platforms advertising deals weeks in advance, with some campaigns starting before November even begun. For consumers, this means an extended period of advertising designed to encourage spending, often creating a sense of urgency around deals that appear too good to miss. Stats SA data also shows that consumer spending has shifted slightly from December to November, reflecting the growing influence of the Black Friday shopping period.

But while the prospect of a bargain is appealing, the consequences of impulse purchases can last considerably longer than the promotion itself says Sulet van Niekerk, lecturer in Finance at Stellenbosch Business School Executive Development. "From an individual spending perspective, it is important to be aware of our own spending habits and what is driving them. Black Friday deals might seem like too-good-to-resist offers in the moment, but they can leave us living with regret and debt afterwards," says Sulet. “Retailers are, after all, in the business of getting consumers to spend their money. Their promotional tactics can include offering special prices on selected items rather than across their entire product range or encouraging bulk purchases that make consumers feel they are getting better value while actually spending more.”

Van Niekerk believes that preparation can make a significant difference to avoid the debt trap. "Before you start paging through pamphlets or scrolling through online stores, make a list of the items you would like to buy during the Black Friday period. Categorise these into needs and wants. A need is something essential, such as school uniforms or stationery, while a want is often a luxury item that is not essential at that point in time like a new television when the existing one is still working perfectly." “Research is another important part of responsible Black Friday shopping, particularly when purchasing electronics or other higher-value items. Consumers should familiarise themselves with the specifications of the products they want before the sales begin, rather than making decisions based on promotional advertising alone. Knowing the usual price of an item also makes it easier to determine whether the advertised special represents a genuine saving or simply good marketing.” "Set clear limits on what you are prepared to pay for each item. Knowing the specifications and the normal selling price beforehand will give you a much better indication of whether you are actually getting a good deal."

She also suggests thinking beyond physical purchases and considering whether money might be better spent on experiences. "A holiday for the family could be more meaningful than buying an item that you will only use once or twice. It is worth distinguishing between what you want to buy and what you would genuinely value." One of the biggest mistakes consumers can make is planning their Black Friday spending in isolation, without considering the financial commitments that follow. A budget is an essential tool for planning and managing spending. It should take into account previous spending patterns as well as any significant purchases consumers are hoping to make during the sales period. However, Van Niekerk cautions that the budget should extend beyond November.

"November is followed by December and January, both of which can bring more expenses than usual. There is festive season spending to consider, followed by the start of the new school year. Your budget should therefore cover all three months to ensure that you are planning ahead rather than focusing only on what you can spend in November." She emphasises that consumers should stick to their budgets, regardless of how attractive a particular offer might appear. Spending within one's means is particularly important when credit is so readily available. "Obtaining credit these days is easy and often just a click away. But think about the long-term impact of repaying that loan, with interest, long after Black Friday has come and gone. Can your salary afford another monthly debt repayment?"

Paying cash or using existing savings to purchase items can help consumers avoid unnecessary debt and the potential cash-flow pressures that come with additional repayments. Another advantage of the extended Black Friday period is that consumers no longer have to make decisions on the day itself. Many promotions run for several days or even throughout November, giving shoppers an opportunity to pause before committing to a purchase. "Give yourself time to think about your decision and avoid making emotional purchases. Sleeping on it can help you avoid a hasty decision. Once you have gone without that item for a day or two, it might not seem quite as appealing as it did when you first saw it."

Van Niekerk also recommends having an accountability partner, someone who can offer an objective perspective when the temptation to spend becomes difficult to resist. "Often, when we hear ourselves explaining why we want something, it sounds different out loud than it does in our heads. Having someone who can be a voice of reason and ask the pertinent questions, such as 'Can you afford this?' or 'Do you really need this?', can be incredibly helpful.” Weighing up the advantages and disadvantages of a purchase can also help consumers make a more considered decision. Ultimately, Black Friday spending should be viewed in the context of broader financial goals. Consumers need to be clear about what they want to achieve in the short, medium and long term, and consider how their planned purchases fit into those objectives. "Sometimes it is about delayed gratification and sacrificing a purchase in the here and now to ensure that you achieve your longer-term financial goals. It is important to ask yourself how your Black Friday shopping spree fits into the bigger financial picture.”

Van Niekerk remind that a bargain is only a bargain if you can afford it. “Resisting the temptation to spend when surrounded by specials and promotional messages requires discipline and a willingness to hold yourself accountable. "It is not easy to resist swiping that credit card when all you see are specials and Black Friday deals. Keep your end goals in mind: what your financial goals are and how much you are prepared to spend.” Van Niekerk is not suggesting that consumers should avoid Black Friday altogether. There are genuine opportunities to save money, particularly when purchasing items that are needed and have been properly researched.