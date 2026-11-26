As Chairman of Mzansi Act Now, Tebogo Edward Lerole is leading critical conversations with men and boys to challenge harmful norms and drive real change in the fight against gender-based violence Gender-based violence remains one of South Africa’s most urgent and complex crises, one that demands not only awareness, but sustained action. For Tebogo, activism is not a moment but a movement. From his early days in music to becoming a powerful voice for accountability and change, he is working to reshape how men engage in the fight against GBV. Here, he opens up about responsibility, redefining masculinity, and why real change starts with honest dialogue.

GLAMOUR: Your activism against gender-based violence gained national attention after the tragic murder of Tshegofatso Pule. How did that moment shape your personal mission and ultimately lead to the creation of Mzansi Act Now? Tebogo: The murder of Tshegofatso Pule was a moment that shook many of us to our core. Like millions of South Africans, I was deeply disturbed not only by the brutality of her killing but also by the painful realisation that tragedies like this had begun to feel disturbingly familiar in our society. It forced many of us to confront the uncomfortable truth that Gender-Based Violence, Femicide and Androcide had become a national crisis unfolding in our communities, often met with outrage in the moment but not always followed by sustained action. For me personally, that moment became a turning point. It compelled me to reflect deeply on the role that men and boys must play in confronting Gender-Based Violence, Femicide and Androcide. I began to question the culture of silence that often surrounds these issues among men. Too often, when men remain silent, that silence can be interpreted as indifference or even quiet acceptance. I came to believe that meaningful change will only happen when men begin to speak out, hold each other accountable, and actively participate in building safer communities for women, children, and for one another.

GLAMOUR: You first became widely known through the music group Kwela Tebza. How did your journey evolve from artist to activist, and how has your public platform influenced the work you’re doing today? Tebogo: My journey through Kwela Tebza introduced me to the power of public platforms and the responsibility that comes with visibility. Through music, we were able to connect with communities across the country, celebrate culture, and bring people together through shared experiences.

It showed me how influential creative spaces can be in shaping conversations and reflecting the realities of the communities we come from. Over time, I began to realise that the same platform that could entertain also carried the potential to educate, inspire, and mobilise people toward positive change. Music opened doors to dialogue and connection, and it made me increasingly aware that influence should not only be used for celebration, but also for addressing the deeper social challenges affecting our communities.

That realisation helped shape my transition from artist to advocate, using the platform I had been given to contribute to conversations around accountability, leadership, and building safer, more conscious communities.

GLAMOUR: Your initiatives have included community hikes, awareness programmes and open dialogues with men. Which of these moments or initiatives have had the most meaningful impact on communities so far? Tebogo: The hike against GBVFA, the Men’s Indaba, and the Men and Boys Parliament have been particularly powerful because they create spaces where people from different generations, communities, and backgrounds can come together to confront difficult realities while also engaging in constructive dialogue. These platforms allow for both confrontation and healing - confronting the uncomfortable truths around Gender-Based Violence, Femicide and Androcide while creating safe environments for reflection, learning, and accountability. There is something deeply symbolic about communities walking together for a cause. When people gather in a shared physical space with a collective purpose, it creates a sense of unity and shared responsibility. The hikes, in particular, transform awareness into visible action, reminding communities that addressing Gender-Based Violence, Femicide and Androcide requires participation from all of us.

What has been most meaningful for me is witnessing men and boys show up, listen, and begin to reflect honestly on their role in shaping safer environments for women, children, and for themselves. GLAMOUR: You’ve often said that men are largely the missing element in the fight against gender-based violence. Why do you think many men still struggle to participate? Tebogo: Many men struggle to participate because Gender-Based Violence, Femicide and Androcide is often framed primarily as a “women’s issue.” While women have carried the burden of confronting and speaking out against this crisis for decades, the reality is that it is fundamentally a societal issue that requires men and boys to confront uncomfortable truths about power, behaviour, and the cultural and historical norms that have shaped our understanding of masculinity.

For many men, engaging in these conversations can feel intimidating. There is often a fear of being judged, blamed, or misunderstood, which can lead to silence or withdrawal rather than participation. Yet that silence can unintentionally reinforce the very systems that allow violence to persist. This is why creating spaces where men and boys can engage honestly, reflect without defensiveness, and learn from one another is so important. When men are invited into the conversation in ways that encourage accountability while also allowing room for growth, they are far more likely to participate meaningfully. Those spaces help shift the narrative from blame to responsibility, and from silence to active involvement in building safer and more respectful communities. Chairman of Mzansi Act Now, Tebogo Edward Lerole GLAMOUR: Many women have been leading the fight against gender-based violence for decades. Why is it so important that men now become active allies and take responsibility in changing the culture?

Tebogo: Women have carried the burden of confronting Gender-Based Violence, Femicide and Androcide for generations, often at great personal cost to their safety, wellbeing, and emotional resilience. Many have been the voices demanding justice, building support networks, and advocating for change, even while navigating the very systems and cultures that place them at risk. That reality should compel all of us - especially men - to reflect more deeply on our role in addressing this crisis. If the majority of perpetrators are men, then it becomes essential that men and boys take responsibility not only for condemning violence but for actively challenging the systems, attitudes, and cultural norms that allow it to persist. Change cannot happen if men and boys remain observers in a struggle that directly involves them. Active allyship from men and boys goes beyond statements of support. It requires everyday action: calling out harmful language and behaviour, holding friends and peers accountable, mentoring younger boys to develop healthier ideas of masculinity, and modelling relationships built on mutual respect.

GLAMOUR: What does healthy masculinity look like to you today, and how can we begin teaching young boys to embody it? Tebogo: Healthy masculinity, to me, is grounded in empathy, accountability, and respect for the dignity of others. It challenges the outdated belief that strength must be expressed through dominance, aggression, or control. Instead, it recognises that true strength lies in emotional intelligence, self-awareness, and the ability to treat others with fairness and compassion. Teaching young boys what healthy masculinity looks like begins with role modelling. When boys consistently see men showing empathy, resolving conflict peacefully, and treating women and girls as equals, those behaviours become the blueprint for how they understand manhood. By nurturing these values early, we are shaping a future built on respect, dignity, and shared humanity.

GLAMOUR: A lot of the work you do focuses on creating safe spaces for men to talk honestly. Why are these conversations between men so important? Tebogo: Men often speak differently when they are in the company of other men. These spaces allow for a level of honesty and vulnerability that does not always surface elsewhere. When men reflect together, they begin to unpack the cultural narratives that have shaped their understanding of masculinity, power, and relationships. More importantly, when they hold each other accountable, it begins to shift the culture itself. Peer accountability is powerful, it helps redefine masculinity in ways that centre respect, empathy, and responsibility.

GLAMOUR: What are some practical, everyday actions that men can start taking right now? Tebogo: Men can start by speaking up when they witness disrespectful behaviour, supporting women’s voices, mentoring younger boys, and reflecting on their own attitudes. Small actions like challenging harmful jokes or standing up for someone being mistreated can create a powerful ripple effect. GLAMOUR: As a father, how has this work influenced the way you raise and guide the young people in your life?

Tebogo: Being a father makes this work deeply personal. It reminds me that the world we are shaping today will directly influence the next generation. I focus on instilling values of empathy, accountability, and respect; teaching that strength is expressed through kindness and responsibility. Raising conscious, respectful young people is one of the most powerful ways to prevent violence in the long term. GLAMOUR: What are your hopes for the future of Mzansi Act Now, and what message would you like to share with every GLAMOUR reader? Tebogo: My hope is that Mzansi Act Now continues to grow into a movement that mobilises communities across South Africa to take collective responsibility in confronting Gender-Based Violence, Femicide and Androcide.