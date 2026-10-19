A look at the 2026 South African Content Creator award winners

South Africa’s content creator industry came together in spectacular style for the 2026 Samsung Galaxy Content Creator Awards which was an unforgettable evening celebrating the talent, creativity and influence of the people shaping the country’s digital culture. Held at The Galleria in Sandton and hosted by the hilarious Mpho ‘Popps’ Modikoane, the star-studded event brought together some of the country’s most exciting creators, entertainers, industry leaders and brand partners for a night packed with showstopping performances and well-deserved recognition.

2026 Content Creators award winners. Among the evening’s biggest winners were Grace Mondlana, who took home both the Trendsetter Award and the coveted Samsung Galaxy Creator of the Year Award, and Vafa Naraghi, who claimed the Best Social Series Award and the Thumbstopping Award. Their wins highlighted the incredible range of talent driving South Africa’s creator economy, from standout social storytelling to the personalities setting the pace for what comes next. The evening was a powerful reminder of what happens when the creator community comes together to celebrate its own. With everyone from established digital stars to emerging voices in attendance, the awards platform continues to create space for creators to be recognised, supported and celebrated for the work they bring to audiences every day. A NIGHT OF SHOWSTOPPING ENTERTAINMENT

The entertainment was every bit as impressive as the talent in the room. Mama Ka Lo (Sizakele Ndaba) set the tone by opening the show, while a video skit from Dan Corder and an Awkward Dates skit featuring Lasizwe and Cedric Fourie brought plenty of humour to the evening. Music took centre stage with a special medley by six nominees in the 947 Sound of Tomorrow category. Chesrae Megan, Carter Najar, Lordkez, Lukiemusic, Mikhalé Jones and Teagan’s Things each brought their own sound and energy to the showstopping performance. The dance nominees also joined forces for a special live performance, with Chad Jones, Benny Jnr, Ludopie, Rudi Smit and TDO Thando taking to the stage. Choreographed by nominee Benny Jnr, the performance had audiences hooked and showcased the creativity and skill of some of South Africa’s most exciting dance creators. Benny Jnr also returned for the show’s epic finale, helping close the evening on a high.

Grace Mondlana walked away with the biggest award of the night. The awards were presented by a line-up of familiar faces from entertainment, media and the brand partners involved. This year’s presenter line-up included Grace Mondlana, Devi Govender, Lesego Tlhabi, Donovan Goliath, Nadia Jaftha, Reece Meyer, Courtnaé Paul, Ndabe Zondi, Banele Ndaba, Sphokuhle N, Lebo Lion, Twala Ng'ambi, Lorraine Landon, Samsung’s Rae Hargreaves & Kayleigh Weelson, BYD’s Tebatso Boholo, Cars.co.za’s Nicole Capper, and Telkom’s Inga Fundakubi. THE 2026 SAMSUNG GALAXY CONTENT CREATOR AWARDS WINNERS The awards recognised talent across 20 categories, from comedy and music to branded content, social series and automotive content.

This year’s winners are: Dance Creator Award - Chad Jones

Style Award - Yasmin Furmie

947 Sound of Tomorrow Award - Mikhalé Jones Best Social Series Award - Vafa Naraghi Best Creator x Brand Collaboration Award - Nabilah Kariem for Le Creuset

Expert Voices Award - Miss Angler Telkom Best Online Series Award - The Adventures of Noko Mashaba Trendsetter Award - Grace Mondlana

Podcast of the Year Award - SMWX Podcast Best Comedy Content Creator Award – Ikho Kweba Thumbstopping Award - Vafa Naraghi

Wildcard Award – Lindokuhle Madlingozi (@Lindosasmr) Cars.co.za Automotive Content Award - Tebogo Moropa BYD People's Choice Award - Olwethu Ncapayi

Samsung Galaxy Creator of the Year Award - Grace Mondlana Emerging Creator Award, backed by Creator Club – Sine Mbangata (@Sine_rsa_) YouTube Creator of the Year Award – Lasizwe

Impact Creator Award – Joshua Rubin (@Joshwideawake) Excellence in Branded Content Award - Oliver Agency for Cleanipedia presents Bakhombise #CapturedWithGalaxy Award - Katlego Lekoba