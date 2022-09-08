Welcome to Spring, a time to renew, reflect and rejuvenate the mind and body.

This issue of Glamour is your portal to the summer months ahead. From hot fashion and shopping trends to the latest beauty must-haves and financial and fitness advice, we’ve got you covered.

September is Heritage Month when we celebrate and highlight our beautiful and diverse cultures. We round up recommended and inspiring books focusing on culture and heritage.

We also celebrate Tourism Month, heightening our focus on the importance of the tourism sector to the South African economy by featuring one of the most sought-after travel destinations in the Western Cape.

This issue’s cover star is the award-winning actress and singer Keke Palmer, who talks to us about the challenges that come with stardom, her biggest role yet and her next chapter.

In our Memoirs series, we speak to several women who share with us what life is like after an abusive relationship. It’s a vital conversation, particularly in our country, where gender-based violence (GBV) is a profound and widespread problem. Other features to look out for include what constitutes a healthy diet and the latest trends in non-invasive body treatments.

Enjoy the issue and Happy Heritage Month!



