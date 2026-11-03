Win a GUESS Bella Vita La Mia fragrance gift set

Four fragrances, four unique expressions of femininity. Which GUESS Bella Vita scent speaks to you? The GUESS Bella Vita fragrance collection celebrates confidence, modern glamour and unforgettable femininity through four distinctive scents: Original, Rosa, Paradiso and La Mia. From warm and delicious notes to playful florals and bold, sensual blends, each fragrance captures a different side of the GUESS woman.

GUESS Bella Vita Original offers a fruity floral experience with Italian lemon, cassis, black cherry, jasmine and vanilla orchid, finished with warm amberwood, tonka bean and praline. GUESS Bella Vita Rosa celebrates the playful and carefree woman. Sparkling Italian lemon, cassis and quince introduce an exotic floral heart of jasmine, magnolia blossom, cypress and muguet. Orris flower, moss, sandalwood and skin musk create a soft, feminine finish. GUESS Bella Vita Paradiso radiates confidence and sensuality, blending pear blossom and red berries with an intoxicating floral heart of jasmine, gardenia and tuberose. Patchouli, amber and musk complete its seductive scent profile.

GUESS Bella Vita La Mia makes a bold statement with vibrant notes of pink pepper, D’Anjou pear, lychee and bergamot. Rose, jasmine, geranium and chamomile bring floral depth, while vanilla bean, benzoin resin, vetiver and musk create a rich, addictive finish. Whether you gravitate towards playful florals, radiant sensuality or a bold fragrance with a lasting impression, there’s a Bella Vita scent to match your personality. WIN WITH GUESS BELLA VITA!

One lucky reader stands a chance to win a GUESS Bella Vita La Mia gift set, courtesy of Only Bacher Co. To enter, answer this question: Which GUESS Bella Vita fragrance celebrates the playful and carefree side of the GUESS woman, with notes of Italian lemon, cassis, quince, jasmine and magnolia blossom? Enter below for your chance to win!