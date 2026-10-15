5 Practical ways to support Grade 12 learners during Matric exams

Matric exams are a pivotal moment in a learner’s academic journey, and the support they receive from parents, guardians, and communities can make all the difference. Here are five practical ways to help Grade 12 learners feel prepared, confident, and empowered during this crucial time. By combining practical preparation with emotional support, we can help Grade 12 learners approach their matric exams with confidence, focus, and resilience.
1. Ensure They Have All Necessary Documents
Before the first exam, double-check that learners have everything they need, from their ID documents to exam timetables. A clear schedule showing the dates, times, and venues for each subject can help reduce anxiety and keep them organised. Being fully prepared on this front allows them to focus on what really matters, doing their best in each exam.
2. Provide Time and Space to Study
A quiet, organised study area at home is essential. Make sure learners have a dedicated space and sufficient time to revise their work without distractions. Whether it’s a desk in their bedroom or a calm corner of the living room, a structured environment encourages concentration and consistency in preparation.
3. Encourage Healthy Routines
Support learners by promoting regular sleep, balanced meals, and exercise. Physical wellbeing is closely tied to mental sharpness and emotional resilience, helping them remain alert and focused throughout their exam period.
4. Offer Guidance and Practical Support
Check in with learners about challenging subjects and provide practical help when needed. This could include explaining difficult concepts, helping them organise notes, or arranging peer study groups. Feeling supported academically can boost confidence and motivation.
5. Focus on Mental Health and Positivity
Finally, remind learners to care for their mental wellbeing. Encourage words of affirmation, reassurance, and self-belief. Let them know they are capable and that their efforts matter. Checking in on how they’re feeling emotionally can reduce stress and foster a positive mindset going into each exam.
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