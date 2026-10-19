Beyond the Spotlight: How Sharon Ademefun built a business portfolio across fashion, beauty and lifestyle

From fashion and beauty to entrepreneurship and lifestyle, Sharon Ademefun has built a growing portfolio of businesses shaped by her belief in confidence, femininity and self-expression. As the founder of Body Politix and Rona Wigs, alongside her lifestyle platform Life of Rona, she has carved out a space that goes beyond individual brands, reflecting a broader vision of how women want to look, live and build. Her journey into entrepreneurship was shaped by her own experiences with fashion and beauty, particularly the frustration of not finding products that worked for her. One of the defining moments came when she attended MAGIC, a major fashion trade show with thousands of vendors, yet found very few brands carrying clothes that worked for her body. Reflecting on the moments that influenced her path, she says,

“I was always imagining ways to improve the clothes I saw lowering a slit, adding coverage, or creating a more comfortable, tasteful look. The same was true with wigs. I often relied on others to make them, but they rarely achieved what I envisioned.” That experience not only highlighted the gaps she saw in the fashion and beauty market, but also helped shape the perspective she brings to the businesses she continues to build today. That vision eventually took form through Body Politix, a fashion and lifestyle brand centred around confidence, individuality and celebrating the female form. Speaking about what inspired the brand and the gap she hoped to address, Sharon says,

“I wanted to be able to walk into a store, find something I loved and have it fit without needing to alter it, make it longer or size up and then take it in. I wanted to take the drama out of shopping.” For her, building the brand has meant placing systems and planning alongside creativity, from understanding fabrics and quantities to production timelines, photoshoots and ultimately how the product will sell, while navigating the realities of growing a business in an ever-changing fashion landscape. Sharon Ademefun Her expansion into beauty with Rona Wigs reflects another dimension of that vision.

“I entered the hair and beauty space because I saw a gap in the market, particularly with wigs. I was spending a lot of money with vendors and still having to do so much work myself to achieve the quality and finish I wanted. So, in many ways, I became my own customer first. I started creating solutions for myself and quickly realised there were so many other women looking for the same thing,” she explains, revealing how her move into the hair space connects to the wider ecosystem she is creating around women, beauty and confidence. As her businesses continue to evolve, so too does her personal platform. Through Life of Rona, Sharon offers audiences a closer look at the woman behind the businesses, sharing perspectives on fashion, beauty, travel, wellness, entrepreneurship and everyday life.

“Honestly, building a personal brand wasn’t something I set out to do. Life of Rona started as a creative outlet for me. I had spent so much of my life in very structured environments school, academics and business that it actually took me a while to recognise how creative I was and how many different interests I had.” Today, Sharon is looking beyond individual ventures, with an increasingly global outlook and ambitions that extend across Africa, the United Kingdom and beyond. For a woman building across multiple industries, evolution has become an important part of the journey knowing when to take risks, when to adapt and when to pursue something entirely new. Q&A

GLAMOUR: You’ve built a career across fashion, beauty and lifestyle. What were the defining moments that shaped your journey as an entrepreneur? Sharon: One of the defining moments in my journey came when I attended MAGIC, a major fashion trade show with thousands of vendors, yet I found very few brands carrying clothes that worked for my body. It made me realise how much conventional sizing is built around limited body standards, even though women come in so many different shapes and proportions. African women, for example, may have fuller hips and thighs, larger busts, smaller waists or different proportions that are not always reflected in traditional sizing.

As someone who considers herself mid to plus size, I have often had to buy much larger sizes simply because clothes were not designed for my proportions. But I also realised that petite and slimmer women can face the same problem when clothing is not designed with their height, shape or proportions in mind. That experience became part of the foundation of Body Politix — creating fashion for women across different body types, from petite and slim to tall, curvy and plus size, with sizes ranging from 0 to 30. The goal is to design for the woman rather than expecting the woman to fit the size. GLAMOUR: Before becoming a businesswoman with multiple ventures, what first drew you to fashion and beauty?

Sharon: What first drew me to fashion and beauty was frustration. I was tired of not finding clothes I liked, constantly altering them, and compromising with ready-to-wear vendors in Nigeria. When I found something that fit well, I held on to it because I knew how difficult it would be to replace. I was always imagining ways to improve the clothes I saw—lowering a slit, adding coverage, or creating a more comfortable, tasteful look. The same was true with wigs. I often relied on others to make them, but they rarely achieved what I envisioned. Over time, I developed my own approach to wig-making and created products to help me get the results I wanted.

Looking back, both fashion and beauty came from the same place: frustration with what was available and a desire to create better solutions, not just for myself, but for other women with the same experience. GLAMOUR: Body Politix is centred around confidence, individuality and celebrating the female form. What inspired you to create the brand, and what gap did you hope it would address? Sharon: The inspiration really came from my own frustration with shopping. I wanted to be able to walk into a store, find something I loved and have it fit without needing to alter it, make it longer or size up and then take it in.

I wanted to take the drama out of shopping. I also wanted clothes that felt sexy and unique without being overly revealing. It always felt like there was very little in between. So Body Politix was really created to fill that gap to make clothes that work with a woman’s body, celebrate her shape and make her feel confident, comfortable and sexy. GLAMOUR: Building a fashion business comes with its own challenges. What have been some of the biggest lessons you’ve learned from building Body Politix?

Sharon: The biggest lesson I’ve learned from building Body Politix is the importance of systems and planning. Fashion is creative, but behind the creativity there has to be structure. You need to know what you’re creating, where your fabric is coming from, your quantities, your production timeline, your photoshoots and ultimately how the product is going to sell. I’ve learned that the conversations, questions and strategy before execution are often more important than the execution itself. You can create something absolutely beautiful, but you still have to ask: what is the end goal?

Good planning also gives you the opportunity to pause, regroup and make better decisions whether that means changing a design, finding a better fabric or rethinking production. For me, the goal has been to create a seamless process from design to production to sales that we can repeat, improve and scale. That has probably been one of my biggest lessons in building Body Politix. GLAMOUR: You’ve also expanded into beauty with Rona Wigs. What inspired you to enter the hair and beauty space, and how does it connect to your wider vision?

Sharon: I entered the hair and beauty space because I saw a gap in the market, particularly with wigs. I was spending a lot of money with vendors and still having to do so much work myself to achieve the quality and finish I wanted. So, in many ways, I became my own customer first. I started creating solutions for myself and quickly realised there were so many other women looking for the same thing. But Rona Beauty also connects to a much bigger vision for me. Ultimately, I want to build businesses that are produced and supported locally, with a supply chain rooted in Nigeria. I want us to manufacture our garments here, source and print our fabrics here, produce our yarn here and, eventually, backward integrate all the way into cotton farming.

For me, it’s bigger than fashion or beauty. It’s about building an ecosystem where we can create world-class products in Nigeria, create jobs and skills locally, and become less dependent on suppliers abroad. GLAMOUR: You’re now building across several industries. How do you approach managing different businesses while continuing to grow your personal brand? Sharon: Delegation is really the key to how I manage multiple businesses. At this stage, I’m focused on building the right team strong managers, operations people and executive assistants who can take ownership of different areas and report back to me clearly.

I multitask very well and I’m able to compartmentalise different businesses, but I’ve realised that the day-to-day details can easily consume your time. As the business grows, I don’t necessarily need to be involved in every negotiation or every small decision. I need the information presented in a way that allows me to quickly understand the situation, the pros and cons, and where my input is actually needed. For me, growth is really about learning how to delegate properly, trusting the right people and building systems that allow me to focus on the bigger picture including continuing to grow my personal brand. Sharon Ademefun built a business portfolio across fashion, beauty and lifestyle GLAMOUR: Life of Rona offers audiences a more personal look at your world, from fashion and beauty to travel, wellness and entrepreneurship. Why was it important for you to create a platform that goes beyond your businesses?

Sharon: Honestly, building a personal brand wasn’t something I set out to do. Life of Rona started as a creative outlet for me. I had spent so much of my life in very structured environments school, academics and business that it actually took me a while to recognise how creative I was and how many different interests I had. I’ve always enjoyed documenting my life, whether it’s for myself, for my children to look back on one day, or simply to share with other people. I’ve also always loved reality television because there’s something powerful about seeing someone else’s experience and thinking, “Wow, I’m not the only one going through that.” That sense of connection is a big part of why I enjoy sharing. Over time, Life of Rona organically became a brand of its own. I still do it because I genuinely enjoy it, but I now understand the value of a strong personal brand and how it can create visibility and support for everything else I’m building. It wasn’t strategic in the beginning, but I definitely see the strategy in it now.

GLAMOUR: Confidence is a recurring theme across your businesses and personal platform. What does confidence mean to you today, and how has that definition evolved? Sharon: Confidence, for me today, means having the courage to try. It’s being able to say, “I don’t know exactly how this is going to turn out, but I’m going to give it my best shot.” And if it doesn’t work out the way I hoped, that’s okay too. That mindset has made me much more confident about going after things. If I decide I want to go to Fashion Week, for example, I’m going to prepare properly, put the right team together, maximise the opportunity and do everything I can with the knowledge and resources I have at that moment.

I think my definition of confidence has evolved from feeling like I need to have all the answers to understanding that I just need to be willing to start, be intentional and learn as I go. Then, as I grow, the standard grows with me. I can look back at what I did before, learn from it and ask, “How can we do this better next time?” So for me, confidence today is really about betting on yourself, pacing yourself and, most importantly, being willing to try.

GLAMOUR: What has building multiple businesses taught you about taking risks, navigating uncertainty and knowing when it’s time to evolve? Sharon: As a serial entrepreneur, one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is knowing when to stop taking on more. Ideas and opportunities will always come, but you can’t spread yourself so thin that you’re only giving “sprinkle, sprinkle” to everything. You have to understand your capacity and make sure you’re giving your best to what you’ve already committed to. I’ve also learned that business will always involve risk. For me, the question is: how much are you willing to lose? There are things you simply won’t know until you’re actually in the business, and sometimes you will lose money before you make it. The important thing is understanding the risk and being prepared for it.

Another big lesson is knowing the value of what you’ve built. Rona Beauty, for example, has taken me almost ten years to build. We sell luxury hair and wigs, and I’ve learned that the price is the price. You have to trust that you’ll find your customer. And when something doesn’t work, you learn from it, adjust and move on without taking it too personally. That’s how I look at entrepreneurship now: know your capacity, understand your risk and value your experience. You’re not starting from scratch you’re starting from experience. GLAMOUR: What is your message to the GLAMOUR woman, and what is next for you?