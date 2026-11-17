There’s something about New York that has always inspired a sense of possibility. The city moves fast, dreams big and never stands still. That energy has been at the heart of DKNYsince its beginnings.



Now, the iconic New York fragrance story continues with DKNY Women Skyline Eau de Parfum, a new interpretation of the beloved DKNY Women fragrance inspired by the city’s striking skyline and the women who rise above it all.



Since its debut in 1999, DKNY Women Eau de Parfum has become synonymous with the fresh, urban spirit of New York. More than two decades later, that effortless confidence takes on a new expression with DKNY Women Skyline. The fragrance is created for a new generation of women who are confident in who they are, dynamic in how they move through the world and always looking towards what comes next.





A fragrance that reaches new heights

DKNY Women Skyline is inspired by New York’s skyline and energy.



DKNY Women Skyline captures the contrasts that make New York so captivating. It balances softness with strength, energy with elegance and the familiar with the unexpected.



The fragrance opens with a vibrant combination of pink pepper, magnolia and heliotrope, creating a sparkling and contemporary brightness. At the heart, rose water, whipped hazelnut and jasmine petals come together to create an unexpected blend of airy florals andaddictive warmth.



As the fragrance settles, Tahitian vanilla, cashmere woods and a soft musk bouquet createa sensual and sophisticated dry-down. The result is an amber floral woody scent that feelspolished yet effortless. It is designed to leave an impression long after you’ve left the room.



