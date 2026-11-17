There’s something about New York that has always inspired a sense of possibility. The city moves fast, dreams big and never stands still. That energy has been at the heart of DKNYsince its beginnings.
Now, the iconic New York fragrance story continues with DKNY Women Skyline Eau de Parfum, a new interpretation of the beloved DKNY Women fragrance inspired by the city’s striking skyline and the women who rise above it all.
Since its debut in 1999, DKNY Women Eau de Parfum has become synonymous with the fresh, urban spirit of New York. More than two decades later, that effortless confidence takes on a new expression with DKNY Women Skyline. The fragrance is created for a new generation of women who are confident in who they are, dynamic in how they move through the world and always looking towards what comes next.
A fragrance that reaches new heights
DKNY Women Skyline captures the contrasts that make New York so captivating. It balances softness with strength, energy with elegance and the familiar with the unexpected.
The fragrance opens with a vibrant combination of pink pepper, magnolia and heliotrope, creating a sparkling and contemporary brightness. At the heart, rose water, whipped hazelnut and jasmine petals come together to create an unexpected blend of airy florals andaddictive warmth.
As the fragrance settles, Tahitian vanilla, cashmere woods and a soft musk bouquet createa sensual and sophisticated dry-down. The result is an amber floral woody scent that feelspolished yet effortless. It is designed to leave an impression long after you’ve left the room.
New York, reimagined
The inspiration extends beyond the fragrance itself. The iconic DKNY Women bottle wasoriginally inspired by the city’s skyscrapers and now returns with a fresh, contemporary attitude.
A bold, street-inspired skyline graphic wraps around the signature silhouette. A striking pop of yellow on the DKNY logo pays homage to one of New York’s most recognisable sights, its iconic yellow taxis.
The result brings New York heritage together with a new generation of city expression, creating something that feels instantly familiar while still distinctly modern.
For the woman who keeps moving forward
At its heart, DKNY Women Skyline is a celebration of ambition. It speaks to the woman whoembraces the pace of the city, owns her individuality and isn’t afraid to reach higher.
Confident without trying too hard, feminine without being predictable and effortlessly modern, she moves through life on her own terms. She is always looking towards the next opportunity, the next experience and the next chapter.
With DKNY Women Skyline, one of New York’s most recognisable fragrance stories enters a new era. It captures the energy, ambition and unmistakable attitude of a city where the only direction is up.