The highly anticipated four-part Netflix wedding special, Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza, officially premiered on Friday, November 13, 2026, leaving viewers in their feelings for all the right reasons. From emotional wedding prep and a getaway to Kenya with their inner circle, to Buzza’s bachelor party, the Stellenbosch dome that almost didn’t come together in time, and navigating complicated family dynamics, there was so much to unpack. Here, we share our favourite moments from the docu-series. Buzza and his groomsmen on Stars&Vows: Anele and Buzza The "Royal Rebels" are fast becoming Mzansi’s favourite couple, and their wedding has sparked rich conversations around rekindling love, family dynamics, friendship, and staying true to cultural roots. Here are the key takeaways from the special:

Giving love one more chance Anele and Buzza met when Anele was 16 and Buzza, 17, and they are childhood sweethearts. Rekindling their love as experienced adults has seen them blending their families and becoming extremely close. Forgiveness

Buzza James decided to forgive his mom for her absence in their lives. We witnessed how strenuous this has been on him, and it has also caused tensions between him and his siblings. The mom has also been praised for her grace and calmness in handling the situation. Even though her daughter hasn’t been receptive to her efforts, Mzansi is rooting for a reconciliation. Sisterhood Anele is estranged from her sisters but has found solace in her close-knit friendship. Her friends fave held her up during this season of her life and she has become intentional about leaning into safe and wholesome relationships.

Trusting the process It was a rocky journey to completing the dome in Stellenbosch with a lot of us doubting Micky would complete in time for the wedding reception. I believe we all sighed a sigh of relief collectively when the stars finally aligned. Friendship as a foundation for love

Buzza and Anele’s relationship is built on a foundation of deep friendship, which shines through in every interaction. They truly embody the phrase “marry your best friend.” Anele and Buzza Mgudlwa Honouring Xhosa Royal Traditions As Prince Bonelela “Buzza James” Mgudlwa comes from royal lineage in the Eastern Cape, the couple's second ceremony brought deep cultural significance to the forefront. Set against the backdrop of the Eastern Cape, every step of the royal union was observed with strict adherence to traditional amaXhosa protocol, from receiving the elders to the naming ceremony and symbolic ritual exchanges between families. Anele’s father worked closely with Buzza to ensure tradition was followed to the letter, offering a beautiful harmony between modern fame and ancestral heritage.