10 Chic gifts for your mother-in-law who’s still that girl

Shopping for your mother-in-law can feel like a delicate art. You want something thoughtful, beautiful and personal, without defaulting to the usual flowers and chocolates. For a change, we're taking a slightly different approach: think less practical household gifts and more beautiful-girl things. Because before she became someone's mother, someone's wife or your mother-in-law, she was a woman with her own style, beauty rituals and love for the finer things. And she still is. She deserves a fragrance that makes her feel irresistible, a handbag that pulls an outfit together and skincare that turns her evening routine into a little moment of luxury.

Whether she's a lover of timeless classics, a beauty enthusiast or a woman who never misses an opportunity to get dressed up, this gift guide is about celebrating her in all her glory. Consider it your reminder that she's still that girl, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with spoiling her accordingly. A signature fragrance Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum There is something special about finding a fragrance that feels like her. Whether she gravitates towards warm amber, delicate florals or something rich and woody, a beautiful perfume is a gift that feels personal without being overly complicated. Choose a scent that suits her taste, or introduce her to something new that she might not buy for herself. Every woman deserves a fragrance that leaves a lasting impression.

The skincare upgrade Skoon's B3 Barrier Boost Set Give her daily skincare routine a little upgrade with a nourishing moisturiser, hydrating serum or beautifully packaged skincare set. Think products that make caring for her skin feel less like another task and more like a ritual worth looking forward to. The goal isn't to make her look younger; it's to help her feel good in the skin she's in. Jewellery that never goes out of style Classic gold hoops — EDEN & CO Some gifts become part of a woman's everyday uniform, and jewellery is one of them. A pair of gold hoops, a delicate chain or a classic bracelet can add something special to even the simplest outfit. If she prefers pieces with sentimental value, consider personalised jewellery featuring her initials or a meaningful engraving. It's a thoughtful way to give her something she can wear for years to come.

A handbag worthy of her wardrobe Louis Vuitton Capucines Every wardrobe deserves a good handbag, and if your mother-in-law appreciates a well-accessorised look, this is your moment. A structured tote, a sophisticated shoulder bag or a compact evening bag can complement her personal style while being practical enough to use on repeat. Consider the colours and silhouettes she already wears rather than choosing something simply because it's trending. The best bag is one she'll reach for long after the occasion has passed. Beautiful sleepwear for her soft-life era Slip Silk Contour Sleep Mask Who says you need somewhere to go to feel fabulous? A satin pyjama set, a soft robe or a pair of plush slippers makes a lovely gift for the woman who deserves to put her feet up. Choose pieces that feel comfortable but still look polished, because lounging at home can be a luxury in its own right. Add a scented candle or her favourite tea, and you've created a little invitation to slow down. The beauty-lover's essentials Dior Rouge Dior If she enjoys a little glamour, consider a curated selection of beauty favourites. A flattering lipstick, a luminous blush or a versatile eyeshadow palette can be a lovely addition to her makeup bag. You could also put together a small collection of her tried-and-tested essentials. Pay attention to what she actually wears and enjoys rather than assuming that every woman wants the same beauty products. Thoughtful gifting is all about knowing your audience.

A silk scarf or statement accessory Thebe Magugu silk scarf For the woman who knows that accessories can transform an outfit, a silk scarf is a timeless choice. She can tie it around her neck, style it over her handbag or wear it as a headscarf. Alternatively, consider statement sunglasses, a beautiful brooch or a pair of earrings that reflect her personality. These are the finishing touches that let her express her style without needing an entirely new wardrobe. An experience she'll remember Sometimes the best gift isn't something she can unwrap. Book her a spa treatment, afternoon tea at a beautiful hotel, a pottery workshop or a special lunch at a restaurant she's been wanting to visit. Better still, offer to join her if you share that kind of relationship, giving you both an opportunity to make memories together. It's a lovely way to celebrate her interests and give her something to look forward to.

A little luxury for her home Sculptural ceramic artwork — Zizipho Poswa If she loves a beautifully styled home, a sophisticated diffuser, a scented candle or a decorative vase could be just the thing. Look for pieces that complement her existing décor and feel considered rather than generic. A beautiful home fragrance can make an ordinary evening feel a little more special, while a vase paired with fresh flowers brings an instant touch of charm. A book, a journal or something just for her The Look — Michelle Obama For the woman who enjoys a quiet morning with a book or likes to put her thoughts on paper, consider a new release from her favourite author, a beautifully bound journal or a quality pen. You could also choose a book connected to an interest she's been exploring. It's a more personal alternative to the usual gifts and a reminder that her own passions deserve space, too.